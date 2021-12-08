Manheim Township girls coach Sean Burkhart and boys coach Matt Johns are the in-person guests on the season debut episode of the L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Burkhart and Johns join LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk to chat all things hoops heading into the 2021-22 campaign, which tips off Friday. Among topics discussed are the lessons learned coaching amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last season, preseason preparations, outlook for their teams and expectations in their sections.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags