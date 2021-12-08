Manheim Township girls coach Sean Burkhart and boys coach Matt Johns are the in-person guests on the season debut episode of the L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Burkhart and Johns join LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk to chat all things hoops heading into the 2021-22 campaign, which tips off Friday. Among topics discussed are the lessons learned coaching amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last season, preseason preparations, outlook for their teams and expectations in their sections.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.