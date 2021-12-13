Nine 3-pointers propelled Manheim Township past Central York, 65-51, in a non-league boys’ basketball game in Neffsville Monday.

The Blue Streaks had 18 turnovers, struggled to keep the Panthers off the offensive glass, and made just six of 15 free throws. Sometimes it’s a make-or-miss game; the Blue Streaks have a lot of guys who can stroke the three ball and on this night, when it mattered, plenty of those bombs hit the mark.

“We talked about the pressure they put on the perimeter,’’ Township coach Matt Johns said after his club improved to 1-1. “We talked about reversing (the ball), ripping through. At least 4-5 of our threes came off penetration and finding (shooters) in corners. We knocked them down today.’’

Both teams lost at the buzzer defending state class 4A champion Allentown Central Catholic over the weekend as part of Township’s supposed-to-be tipoff tournament.

When one unnamed team backed out just over a month ago, it changed from a tournament to a three-team showcase of sorts, Allentown CC playing Friday and Saturday, and the Blue Streaks agreeing to Monday’s game even it meant three games in three nights, including a non-league meeting with Exeter Tuesday following by a key Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game with McCaskey Wednesday.

“I think one of the challenges finding a fourth team (for the tournament) was the competition was so good here this weekend,’’ Johns said. “We’re going to find out a lot about ourselves this week.’’

Township led 20-12 after a quarter on a banked-in 3-pointer by J. T. Weaver, and broke it open with a 13-2 run early in the second that included two threes by Broc Oldac and one each from Weaver and Seth Miller.

The Blue Streaks aren’t always elegant offensively, but as Johns suggested, they move the ball and thus the defense around enough to get jumpers and inside stuff.

That working margin held up the rest of the way.

The Panthers were without their best player, 6-6 sophomore Greg Guidinger, who watched from the bench in sweats, his left foot in a walking boot. Guidinger was first team all-York-Adams League a year ago and averaged 18.5 points per game.

Central York’s best player Monday, point guard Isaiah DeShields, suffered an apparently serious knee injury and had to be carried off early in the fourth quarter

Township led 64-42 at that point, and the balance of the fourth quarter was, to be kind, unsightly.

Weaver scored 20, including three threes, to lead the Streaks. Sebastian Henson scored 15 despite missing about half the game with foul trouble. Oldac added another three threes and scored 11.

Henson, a 6-3 sophomore and mostly a JV a year ago, looks like a beast in the making.

“He’s physically grown, and he’s gotten bigger and stronger,’’ Johns said. “He’s really committing to the defensive end right now. Today, he played in flow, and he shot in flow.’’

Central York, now 0-2, got 15 points from Jacob Baker and 12 each from DeShields and Ben Natal.