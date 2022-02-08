Hempfield vs. Manheim Twp. - L-L League boys basketball
Manheim Twp.'s JT Weaver (3) and Seth Miller (12) grab a rebound against Hempfield during second half action of an L-L League section one boys basketball game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The biggest noise of the night at Manheim Township’s gym Tuesday came with the bleachers empty, perhaps 15 minutes after the Blue Streaks’ 64-52 defeat of Cedar Crest in Neffsville Tuesday.

That’s when the news came that McCaskey had upset Hempfield, meaning that Township’s win was the culmination of a late-season surge that gave the Streaks a remarkable, and unlikely, share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One championship.

Township cut down their own nets, for themselves, with only the players, coaches and a few parents hanging around.

“I know it’s a cliche, but we’ve been telling the kids for three and-a-half weeks that every game is a playoff game,’’ Township coach Matt Johns said.

Johns remembered a particular moment when the message stuck, down eight at Conestoga Valley Jan. 18.

“We said we need to start making these small game-changing plays, or it’s done,’’ he said. “You can finish your season and go home.’’

Township (12-8, 9-4) won that one to begin a streak of seven straight league wins including a benchmark, 17-point defeat of Hempfield Feb. 2.

The Streaks, and their coach, have a history of this.

Last year, they finished the regular season with a seven-game win streak, although it wasn’t enough for a section title or even league playoff berth. Earlier in Johns’ career, at Columbia, he took a team that went 10-12 in the regular season to a district final and state-tournament win.

“I wish we knew what we do in the second half,’’ Johns said, “so we could apply it to the first half. I wish I was smarter that I am, because, you know, we’d do that.’’

That goes for seasons and games, like Tuesday’s.

The young Falcons (10-12, 7-6) could have made the league playoffs, as the two-seed from Section One, with a win last night.

They looked up to it early, getting offense and other good things from sophomores Fernando Marquez and Aiden Schomp. Crest led 5-0, 10-5 and, late in the first half, 24-20.

Another soph, Township’s Sebastian Henson, banked in a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer, and the Streaks were very efficient offensively the rest of the way.

They scored 44 points in the game’s last 16:02.

“We talked at halftime about getting a few more cuts, and cutting harder, before we set a ball screen,’’ Johns said. “A little bit more patient, and sometimes when you’re patient, it opens things up.’’

Township does have a not of scorers. JT Weaver led the way on this night with 20 point. Henson added 15, Seth Miller 12 and Brok Oldac 11.

“JT hasn’t had a great year shooting the ball,’’ Johns said. “I’m really happy for him tonight.’’

Jake Wolfe led Cedar Crest, whose season ends at 10-12, 7-6, with 13 points. Marquez added 12.

Township is actually the No. 1 seed for Section One, nosing out Hempfield due to the second tiebreaker, won-loss record vs. Section One opponents only.

The Streaks will play in a quarterfinal Monday against the winner of Friday’s playoff between Lancaster Mennonite, the Section Five runner-up, and the second seed from Section Two.

