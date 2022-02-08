The biggest noise of the night at Manheim Township’s gym Tuesday came with the bleachers empty, perhaps 15 minutes after the Blue Streaks’ 64-52 defeat of Cedar Crest in Neffsville Tuesday.

That’s when the news came that McCaskey had upset Hempfield, meaning that Township’s win was the culmination of a late-season surge that gave the Streaks a remarkable, and unlikely, share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One championship.

Township cut down their own nets, for themselves, with only the players, coaches and a few parents hanging around.

“I know it’s a cliche, but we’ve been telling the kids for three and-a-half weeks that every game is a playoff game,’’ Township coach Matt Johns said.

Johns remembered a particular moment when the message stuck, down eight at Conestoga Valley Jan. 18.

“We said we need to start making these small game-changing plays, or it’s done,’’ he said. “You can finish your season and go home.’’

Township (12-8, 9-4) won that one to begin a streak of seven straight league wins including a benchmark, 17-point defeat of Hempfield Feb. 2.

The Streaks, and their coach, have a history of this.

Last year, they finished the regular season with a seven-game win streak, although it wasn’t enough for a section title or even league playoff berth. Earlier in Johns’ career, at Columbia, he took a team that went 10-12 in the regular season to a district final and state-tournament win.

“I wish we knew what we do in the second half,’’ Johns said, “so we could apply it to the first half. I wish I was smarter that I am, because, you know, we’d do that.’’

That goes for seasons and games, like Tuesday’s.

The young Falcons (10-12, 7-6) could have made the league playoffs, as the two-seed from Section One, with a win last night.

They looked up to it early, getting offense and other good things from sophomores Fernando Marquez and Aiden Schomp. Crest led 5-0, 10-5 and, late in the first half, 24-20.

Another soph, Township’s Sebastian Henson, banked in a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer, and the Streaks were very efficient offensively the rest of the way.

They scored 44 points in the game’s last 16:02.

“We talked at halftime about getting a few more cuts, and cutting harder, before we set a ball screen,’’ Johns said. “A little bit more patient, and sometimes when you’re patient, it opens things up.’’

Township does have a not of scorers. JT Weaver led the way on this night with 20 point. Henson added 15, Seth Miller 12 and Brok Oldac 11.

“JT hasn’t had a great year shooting the ball,’’ Johns said. “I’m really happy for him tonight.’’

Jake Wolfe led Cedar Crest, whose season ends at 10-12, 7-6, with 13 points. Marquez added 12.

Township is actually the No. 1 seed for Section One, nosing out Hempfield due to the second tiebreaker, won-loss record vs. Section One opponents only.

The Streaks will play in a quarterfinal Monday against the winner of Friday’s playoff between Lancaster Mennonite, the Section Five runner-up, and the second seed from Section Two.