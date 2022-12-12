Just three games on Monday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables …

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Central 47, Hempfield 31 — After a 0-2 start, the Barons have bounced back quite nicely. Maddie Knier poured in 24 points, Kaylie Kroll added 10 points, and Central jumped out to a 14-3 lead and KO’d the host Black Knights for a signature win of sorts; Hempfield (3-2) is one of the Section 1 favorites, and brought a 3-game winning streak into Monday’s matchup. Central (2-2) grabbed a 28-10 lead at halftime, and then eased past the Knights, who got 14 points from Autumn Cook and 10 points from Naveah Ramirez. Central came up big defensively, holding two of Hempfield’s leading scorers — Lauren Moffatt and Sophia Ott — to 2 points combined. Ott game into the game averaging 21.8 points. FYI: Knier is up to 1.466 career points, as she chases the 2,000-point plateau.

Warwick 51, Penn Manor 31 — The Warriors barreled to an early 20-4 lead and secured a safe and sound 32-12 halftime cushion, and Bella Smithson pumped in 17 points, helping Warwick (2-3) snap a 2-game slide. Kayla Willis drilled three 3-pointers for the Warriors, who opened up some more breathing room with a 14-6 third-quarter clip, as the Comets dipped to 0-4. Lily Rineer scored 9 points for Penn Manor.

Millersburg 61, Lancaster Mennonite 27 — The host Blazers suffered their third straight setback, as Millersburg zoomed to a 26-6 first-quarter cushion and never looked back. Jayla Rivera popped in 19 points for Mennonite, giving her 639 career points.

