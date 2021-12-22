Some key games dotted Tuesday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule. Here’s the full rundown, with some notables …

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 39, Cedar Crest 25 — A terrific road win for the Comets, who used a 17-0 fourth-quarter blitz to storm past the host Falcons and hand Cedar Crest (0-2, 2-3) its third agonizing setback in a row. Lily Sugra (season-high 23 points) and Morgan Miller (13 points) made Penn Manor’s offense tick, and the Comets (2-1, 3-2) finished incredibly fast after falling behind 25-22 heading into the fourth quarter. Sarah Batra scored 16 points for Cedar Crest, which had a fourth-quarter lead last Friday against Hempfield, a fourth-quarter lead last Saturday against Palmyra, and a fourth-quarter lead Tuesday against Penn Manor before falling in all three games — after a clean 2-0 start this season. FYI: Miller, a senior, is up to 735 career points for the Comets.

SECTION 2

Lebanon 50, Elizabethtown 44 (OT) — There is a solo leader atop the Section 2 charts, and it’s the upstart Cedars, who outscored the host Bears 6-0 in OT to win it. Kailah Correa scored 16 points, Dorthie Zechman added a season-high 13 points, and Lebanon absorbed E-town’s 11-7 fourth-quarter clip to shuffle off to OT. Earlier, the Cedars (2-0, 4-2) had a 21-20 lead at the break, and Lebanon was up 37-33 heading into the fourth before the Bears (1-2, 3-2) rallied valiantly. Jade Love-Morris bucketed a game-high 19 points for E-town.

Warwick 43, Conestoga Valley 42 — Another twist in the Section 2 race, as the Warriors fended off the host Buckskins to remain in a second-place tie in the section hunt with Ephrata. Bella Smithson matched her career-high with 10 points, Warwick used an 11-8 third-quarter clip to grab the lead, and the Warriors (2-1, 3-3) held off CV at the wire — one night after the Bucks earned a solid win at Section 3 contender Lampeter-Strasburg. Tuesday, Taylor Hehnly poured in a season-high 17 points for CV, but the Bucks (0-2, 3-3) couldn’t catch Warwick at the tape in the topsy-turvy Section 2 race.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Ephrata 64, McCaskey 50 — The Mountaineers were itching for a win, and they got one. Jasmine Griffin (season-high 29 points, three 3’s) and Cara Tiesi (season-high 16 points, three 3’s) sparked the offense, and Ephrata (2-1, 2-4) scored 40 points over the middle two quarters — including a 21-14 third-quarter clip — and downed the host Red Tornado (0-3, 1-5). Anisha Sepulveda (11 points), Samijah Myers (season-high 11 points) and Johanna Mills (career-high 10 points) paced McCaskey, which had a 14-13 first-quarter lead before Ephrata picked up the pace. FYI: Griffin, a junior, is up to 698 career points for the Mounts.

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 51, Garden Spot 35 — There’s a new solo leader atop the Section 3 standings, and it’s the Barons, who built a 23-14 halftime lead and snapped a first-place tie with the host Spartans. Maddie Knier matched her season-high with 24 points and Rachel Nolt hit for a season-high 14 points for Central (3-0, 3-1), which held Garden Spot to 4 first-quarter points. Taylor Soehner popped in 14 points for the Spartans (2-1, 4-2). FYI: Knier, a junior, is up to 861 career points for the Barons.

Cocalico 40, Solanco 35 — The reigning Section 3-champ Eagles are in the win column for the first time this season, after Kiersten Shipton sank five 3-pointers and pumped in a season-high 21 points for Cocalico, which grabbed a 4-0 lead after the first quarter and had a 15-7 lead at the break. Solanco, which remained winless, responded with a 22-point third-quarter barrage. But the Eagles (1-1, 1-4) held on for the dub. Jenna Ehlers scored a season-high 10 points for the host Golden Mules (0-3, 0-5).

SECTION 4

Elco 40, Northern Lebanon 37 — Kailey Eckhart (13 points) and Abigail Sargent (season-high 10 points) paced a balanced attack, and the host Raiders (2-0, 3-2) overcame a 22-19 halftime deficit with a 21-15 second-half surge to drop the Vikings and remain in a first-place tie with Lancaster Catholic. Ashlyn Messinger (18 points) and Olivia Shutter (11 points) led Northern Lebanon (0-3, 1-4). FYI: Eckhart, a senior, is up to 673 career points for Elco; Messinger, a senior, is up to 585 career points for Northern Lebanon. ... And this: The Raiders’ home nonleague clash vs. longtime D3 heavyweight York Catholic on Wednesday was postponed. It will be made-up Jan. 19 in Myerstown.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Lancaster Catholic 54, Lampeter-Strasburg 51 — Jeriyah Johnson (13 points), Vivian Klemmer (10 points) and Rylee Kraft (10 points) paced the offense, and the host Crusaders raced out to a 45-31 cushion before the Pioneers finished fast with a 20-point fourth-quarter surge to make Catholic sweat it out down the stretch. The Crusaders (2-0, 4-1) were minus two starters. Katie Ranck (season-high 14 points), Maggie Visniski (season-high 13 points) and Kiersten Hostetter (10 points) paced L-S (1-2, 1-4).

SECTION 5

Columbia 64, Pequea Valley 28 — The blistering-hot Crimson Tide remained undefeated, opening the game on a 30-8 run to remain in a first-place in the loss column in the Section 5 hunt with idle Lancaster Country Day. L-L League leading scorer Brie Droege (21 points), Brooke Droege (17 points) and MacKenzie Burke (11 points) paced Columbia in the scoring column, and the Tide (2-0, 5-0) iced the game with a 15-5 third-quarter spree. Katie Stoltzfus scored 7 points for the host Braves (1-2, 2-3).

NONLEAGUE

Donegal 56, Octorara 19 — The Indians are in the win column for the first time this season after jumping out to a 38-7 halftime lead and never looking back against the host Braves. Victoria Burton (season-high 20 points), Sophia Floyd (11 points) and Kara Heidlauf (season-high 10 points) led Donegal (1-5), which opened up some more breathing room with a 9-2 third-quarter clip. Ja’syah James scored a season-high 11 points for Octorara (0-3).

