Maddie Knier turned and walked toward the woods as soon as she booted one off the side of her foot. It was her job to retrieve the missing football. That was the family rule.

The Kniers’ driveway was long and narrow, wide enough to fit a single car. It became a training ground. A place for a third-grader to learn her new trade.

Punt, Pass and Kick is how it began. A flier was sent home by Steve Fink, Knier’s elementary school phys-ed teacher.

The slip of paper about the traditional NFL-sponsored skills contest stirred up nostalgia for John Knier, Maddie’s dad, who entered the competition when he was a kid. John asked his daughter if she was interested and the two headed outside to practice.

Knier could send a ball 70 or 80 feet, farther than other girls her age. An errant few floated into the nearby trees.

“It was an aha moment,” John Knier said. “Her form wasn’t there. But she went up and kicked it and I was like, ‘If we can straighten that out, that’s gonna work.’ ”

Knier was the champion of her group in 2014. She was invited onto the field by the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. Her name was announced to the crowd and she appeared on the Jumbotron.

This was her first athletic achievement. What made the recent Manheim Central grad an All-State selection in volleyball and basketball and a PIAA medalist in track and field was evident during those formative years.

“She was willing to learn,” John Knier said. “If I showed her something, she would try it. If she couldn’t do it, she kept going until she could.”

Knier, the LNP | LancasterOnline Female Athlete of the Year, was a 6-foot tall force that loomed over the past three high school sports seasons. For a flickering second a decade ago, the girl with pink-rimmed glasses owned the spotlight in an NFL stadium.

“You don’t realize how cool it was until you look back at it years later,” Knier said. “I see that video and I’m like, ‘Wow. We all made it so far.’ ”

It was the start of an incredible sports journey.

2,000 and beyond

The goal was never to score 2,000 career points. It was never to walk alongside the greatest basketball players in L-L history.

All Knier really wanted was for the community to rally around the girls team. She sat in the bleachers when she was younger and was disappointed by the dreary scene in front of her.

Central lost far more than it won back then. Attendance was low. One could hear the ball as it thumped on the floor.

“Why can’t we have a packed gym?” Knier said. “Or crazy student sections? That was definitely one of the goals in the back of my head.”

Knier’s class changed the atmosphere and the trajectory of the program. Central went 23-6 and reached the L-L and District Three semifinals last winter. Doe Run Elementary’s gym was full.

Mike Smith took over as Central’s girls coach after years as an assistant with the boys. He watched Knier from a distance before getting a different view from up close.

“You talk about gamers,” Smith said. “When the game starts, they’re in the zone. She was in the zone for every second of practice. If that’s what she’s doing every day during a season, think of how all the small moments add up.”

Knier averaged 22.5 points, reached double figures in every game and made 85% of her free throws. She carried the burden of enormous expectations and still filled every box score.

The milestones followed. She scored 2,054 points, eighth-most in league history.

The three-time All-State selection passed Hilary Waltman for the school record and reached 2,000 with a free throw in a District Three consolation game.

“Not everybody gets to see the amount of work she puts in,” said Brady Knier, Maddie’s older brother. “I get to see that every day. When she hit her 2,000th point, I almost got a little emotional. For it to come to that was really cool. It was really special.”

Smith arrived just in time to witness Knier’s final chapter. It was one he’ll long remember.

“I wish I had four years with her,” the coach said. “I’m blessed, lucky and thankful I got one.”

Doing some damage

The dents remain in the garage door. They are the remnants of one powerful spike after another.

John Knier, a Warwick Hall of Famer and a former quarterback and wide receiver at Millersville, didn’t know much about volleyball when Maddie decided to play. He did his best to work with her.

Hours were spent on drills. Dad threw the ball at his daughter’s feet and she dug it out. Dad lifted the ball toward the sky and she pounded it into the ground. Sometimes into the house.

There was a learning curve with volleyball. Knier didn’t enter high school with the same expectations as basketball. That quickly changed. She made the varsity as a freshman and was named All-State as a junior and senior.

“She was our project player who immediately took off and made it happen,” Central coach Jason Moyer said. “She wasn’t a project player very long. She was a difference maker right away. She was able to pick up the game so quickly.”

Knier delivered two of the greatest single-game performances in school history: 27 kills against Solanco and 26 in a district win against Berks Catholic.

The middle hitter ranks third at Central with 594 career kills. Her 253 as a senior are sixth-most by a Baron in one season.

Moyer said he imagined a world where Knier continued all three sports in college. He believed she could be a Division III All-American in each and pictured her photo appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

“She was a machine,” Moyer said. “She just wanted so badly to be better. In practice, or any reps she got, she wanted to pound the ball. She was one of those gifted kids who could do anything.”

Knier had a different plan for college. One that caught some people by surprise.

A tough decision

There was no recruiting countdown on Twitter or Instagram. Knier didn’t advertise her thinking to the world. Her next step was a mystery until she wanted it to be known.

Knier made her choice in December. She was going to compete in track and field for the University of Pennsylvania. The Ivy League school allowed her to combine her athletic gifts with her academic drive. She was ranked near the top of her class and spoke during the commencement ceremony.

The reveal came on March 27. She waited until basketball season was over because she didn’t want to be a distraction.

It’s rare for a 2,000-point scorer who’s part of the best AAU teams to stop playing basketball. Knier considered Air Force and West Point for hoops before making her final call.

“I wasn’t surprised at all that she picked track,” Central coach Ryan Kennedy said. “She’s so athletic and she’s so capable that her ceiling is really high. She has so much potential that’s undiscovered. It’s going to be really exciting to see how that plays out.”

Knier will study sports psychology. Her dream is to work for a university or a professional team and help athletes cope with the mental challenges that come with competition.

Track showed off her versatility. She cleared 5-6 in the high jump and reached 18-2.5 in the long jump. Both are school records. She triple jumped 37-0.25 and threw the javelin 131-7.

Meet schedules are built to accommodate multi-tasking. Distance runs, sprints, jumps and hurdles are strategically spaced apart.

Knier threw a wrench into the schedule by entering both the javelin and long jump. No one doubles in those two at the district and PIAA level. They happen at the same time.

Her final day as a high school athlete was spent earning medals in those two events. She plans to try the heptathlon, a collection of seven events, at Penn.

“You get a phenom that comes through every 20 or 30 years,” Kennedy said. “That’s Maddie right now. She’s a once-in-a-generation type of athlete.”

In disguise

Knier finished with 14 varsity letters. Two were for cheerleading. Her not-so-secret identity was being the Baron, the mustachioed mascot with a large top hat and cartoonish smile.

Underneath the intense, competitive spirit she carried into game days was a goofball. A teenager who wanted to be silly and have fun.

“It was such an awesome experience to rally the town and entertain these kids who would get a little bit bored with football games because they didn’t understand what was going on,” Knier said. “I’d be their main source of entertainment.”

Knier led the football players as they charged onto the field under the Friday night lights. She walked around Rettew Stadium, giving out high-fives and maneuvering away from the kids who were afraid of her.

Before she put on that gigantic head, she watched YouTube videos and studied the antics of others. This was a chance for her to show a different side.

“How many times do you have the best athlete in the school not be too good to be the mascot?” Smith said. “Not think less of themselves or be embarrassed. She took on her mascot role with as much pride as playing her sports.”

Knier left Central’s Maroon and Gray banquet with more awards than she could carry. Medals hang in her room. Plaques sit in a pile. She appreciates the recognition while refusing to dwell on her success. She’s always thinking about what’s next. That’s how she’s wired.

“I can’t look at them,” Knier said of her awards. “I don’t want to look at them. It’s in the past now. It can stay hidden.”

A legacy

Central’s girls basketball summer camp took place not long after graduation. Knier returned from her beach vacation to work as a counselor for four days.

There were roughly 20 more participants than the year before. It was a sign that interest in the sport was growing, which was always Knier’s hope.

“It’s great for me to be here and be supportive of them,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll learn something from me and maybe be inspired to continue to play. I would never miss camp.”

That long, narrow driveway was the site of some of the fondest memories for John, Judi and their kids. Those games didn’t need a scoreboard or a crowd.

Knier always tried to make 10 consecutive free throws before her workout ended. She’d get to nine before her dad called an imaginary timeout to freeze her. He’d wave his arms to make her miss.

Maddie and Brady played something called “the paint game.” A no-holds barred clash of siblings. One had three dribbles to make a layup without leaving the lane. The other played brutally tough defense. There were no fouls.

This is where Knier’s sports life was launched, long before anyone knew her name.

“Now that it’s over, it’s kind of surreal,” John Knier said. “Someday down the line we’ll look back and it’ll be like, ‘Wow, those are some huge accomplishments.’ I don’t think we’ve had time to let it sink in.”

More great athletes will pass through Manheim. Maybe the next one was at that summer camp. Maybe she looked up to the girl wearing No. 13 and realized all that is possible.

“We should be talking about Maddie 50 years from now,” Smith said. “I don’t see her fading away any time soon. Every award and acknowledgment, she has earned that and more.”

In uniform, in costume, on the court or on the track, Knier left her mark.

She was the Baron for every season.