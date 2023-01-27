Eight games on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball slate, with some mighty interesting outcomes to discuss. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables …

Three nuggets right out of the chute:

* Ephrata senior ace Jasmine Griffin became the Mountaineers’ all-time leading scorer Thursday, when she scored 15 points in a home win over Solanco. The Indiana Wesleyan recruit now sits alone atop Ephrata’s scoring chart.

* Lancaster Catholic was cruising right along at 16-0 heading into the Crusaders’ nonleague trip to Central York on Thursday. Catholic’s winning tear stopped there, after CY pinned a 57-50 defeat on the Crusaders, who dipped to 16-1. They’ll have to get over it fast; Catholic can clinch the outright Section 3 championship Friday with a home win over Lampeter-Strasburg.

* Columbia junior Brooke Droege came up a tad bit short of reaching the 1,000-point plateau on Thursday. She needed 23 points for a grand when the Crimson Tide welcomed Elco for a nonleague scrap. Droege scored 14 points — leaving her 9 points shy of 1,000, which she’ll go for Tuesday vs. Annville-Cleona.

Thursday’s results …

SECTION 1

Manheim Township 54, McCaskey 35 — The host Blue Streaks needed a victory to stay alive for the No. 2 slot — and the L-L League playoff bid — in the section hunt, and Township gutted one out. Ava Byrne (season-high 23 points) and Sarah Kraus (13 points) showed the way in the scoring column, and the Streaks closed the game on a 14-6 clip to fend off the Red Tornado. Elaina Foley scored 11 points for McCaskey, which, like Township, is angling for a spot in the D3-6A playoffs.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 61, Garden Spot 17 — The Barons remained alone in first place in the section hunt quite convincingly, grabbing a 29-11 lead at the half, and then outscoring the host Spartans 32-6 after the break to win going away for their ninth straight victory. Maddie Knier continued her torrid senior season with 30 points — upping her career total to 1,790 — and Central seized control for good with a 17-4 second-quarter spree. Gwen Varley scored 8 points for Garden Spot.

Warwick 39, Elizabethtown 19 — The Warriors were itching for a bounce-back performance after slipping another game off the pace in the section chase after falling to Solanco on Tuesday. And Warwick got the W at E-town as Sam Shaak sparked the offense with 14 points, and the Warriors broke open a close game with a 19-8 second-half run to win it and remain within shouting distance of the lead pack. Jadyn Lloyd scored 11 points for the host Bears, who saw their losing streak hit seven straight.

SECTION 4

Pequea Valley 60, Lancaster Mennonite 23 — The Braves needed a win to remain on Columbia’s heels in the section race, and to keep pace with Annville-Cleona for second place — and the league playoff bid. PV got it. Shania Stoltzfus and Janae Patterson paced a balanced attack with 12 points each, and the Braves outscored the host Blazers 32-8 over the middle two quarters — including a 22-6, game-icing third-quarter spree — and remained on the 2-line with the Dutchmen, who are back in action Friday at home vs. Lancaster Country Day. Jayla Rivera netted 20 points for Mennonite, giving the senior 849 career points, as she makes a late push for 1,000. According to their master schedule, the Blazers have six games remaining. Rivera would have to average 25.2 points a game to reach a grand.

NONLEAGUE

Central York 57, Lancaster Catholic 50 — For the first time this season, the Crusaders tasted defeat. Catholic had a 12-point first-half lead, including a 31-25 lead at the half. But CY had four players score in double-digits — Alivia McCaskell, Emily Crouthamel and Jasmine Parker had 11 points apiece — and the host Panthers closed the game on a 32-19 run and KO’d the top-ranked team in the D3-3A power ratings. CY, by the way, is No. 1 in the D3-6A power ratings, and has just one loss — 44-41 to YAIAA rival Dallastown. Mary Bolesky (23 points, six 3-pointers) and Rylee Kraft (18 points, three 3-pointers) paced the Crusaders, who can clinch the outright Section 3 championship Friday with a victory at home vs. Lampeter-Strasburg.

Cocalico 43, Conestoga Valley 40 (OT) — The Eagles needed an extra session, but snapped a 3-game losing skid. Teagan Sahm bucketed 20 points, Maxine Ulysse scored a season-high 11 points, including the go-ahead and-1 in OT, and Cocalico outscored the host Buckskins 9-6 in OT to win it. The Eagles closed regulation on a 12-8 clip to knot the game at 34-34 and force OT. CV used a 10-4 third-quarter run for a 26-22 cushion before Cocalico rallied to tie it — and eventually win it in OT. Rhiannon Henry scored 9 points for the Bucks, who suffered their third straight defeat. CV had a gut-wrenching 2-OT setback against Warwick back on Jan. 6.

Also Thursday, Jasmine Griffin became Ephrata’s all-time leading scorer in the Mountaineers’ Section 2 victory over Solanco. Here’s the story …

Also Thursday, Brooke Droege came up short in her bid to break through the 1,000-point barrier. But Columbia topped Elco for its seventh straight win. Here’s the story …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Hempfield at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Elco at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 4

Linden Hall at Octorara, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite at Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

* Several must-see games on Friday’s docket: If Lebanon defends home court and beats Cedar Crest, the Cedars clinch the Section 1 title outright. After Lancaster Catholic’s setback Thursday vs. Central York, Lebanon is the league’s lone unbeaten squad at 16-0. … Catholic can clinch the Section 3 crown outright with a victory over L-S. The Crusaders have already clinched no worse than a tie for their sixth straight section title and 26th overall. … Country Day is a game behind A-C (and Pequea Valley) for second place — and a league playoff slot — in the Section 4 hunt. Circle Cougars at Dutchmen, won’t you.

