Manheim Central put the outright Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section 2 championship under lock and key on Friday night. The host Barons barreled to a 13-0 lead and coasted past Solanco 64-30 for their 11th victory in a row.

Central celebrated its crown by cutting down the net, after the Barons improved to 11-0 in league play and 17-3 overall. After a nonleague battle today at Lampeter-Strasburg, Central will go for a perfect 12-0 section ride on Thursday at Warwick on the last night of league play.

“That means everything,” Central rookie coach Michael Smith said about watching his players climb the ladder and snip part of the net. “That’s what you play for. That’s awesome when you get to cut down a net. Definitely pretty sweet. It’s special.”

Central will host L-S, the Section 3 runner-up, in the L-L League quarterfinals next Saturday — one week after they tangle in a playoff-preview nonleague tilt today.

The Barons picked up a solo crown this winter, one year after sharing the Section 3 title with L-S. It’s the sixth section crown in program history for Central. And one last fun fact: When the Barons’ current crop of seniors were freshmen, they watched Solanco clinch the outright Section 3 championship in Central’s gym.

This senior group has indeed come full circle.

“This is huge,” Central senior Abbie Reed said. “We were in the same sort of position around mid-season last year, and we ended up sharing it with L-S. This year, we knew we wanted to win out and have sole possession of first place.”

“We wanted to win it outright as a team,” Smith said, “and we felt like we weren’t going to reach our goal until we won it outright. That’s been our mindset.”

Central wasted no time setting the tone here Friday. On the Barons’ first three possessions, Maddie Knier, then Reed and then Kaylie Kroll canned 3-pointers and it was 9-0 before the crowd settled in. Payton Snyder and Knier scored to cap the Barons’ game-opening 13-0 blitz.

Jenna Ehlers caught fire for Solanco in the second quarter, scoring 11 of her 15 points as the Golden Mules (4-7, 7-14) started punching back. But Knier had eight of her game-high 21 points, Kroll split the lane for a layup, Addy Doerschuk and Emma Herman had hoops, and Reed’s step-in jumper off an offensive rebound beat the second-quarter buzzer and Central was up 33-14 at the break.

Abbie Reed beats Q2 horn with a jumper, giving Manheim Central a 33-14 lead over a Solanco at the half. Barons are 16 minutes from outright Section 2 title #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports @golden_mules @SolancoB @BaronSports717 @MCLadyBaronsBB pic.twitter.com/CXq0lTJygq — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) February 4, 2023

Solanco had the first two buckets in the third quarter to hang around, before Central unloaded the knockout blow thanks to back-to-back transition layups from Kroll — who scored 14 points — and Cadence Getz’s wing 3-pointer, which stretched the Barons’ lead to 43-23 with 3:43 to go in the third.

Snyder coaxed in consecutive jumpers early in the fourth quarter to help the Barons tack on, Reed’s pull-up jumper gave Central a 56-26 lead with 5:17 go play — triggering the running-clock mercy rule — and Kroll’s steal and breakaway layup iced it, giving the Barons a 59-26 lead.

There was a cool moment to cap it: Central’s Hannah Weaver hit a buzzer-beater jumper at the fourth-quarter horn to seal the deal, sending the Barons’ players and coaches to the rim to get in line to cut down the net.

It’s been a trying winter for Solanco, as the Mules have spent most of their season playing without coach Chad McDowell, who has been away from the team while battling an illness. His longtime top lieutenant, Jeff McCardell, has been calling the shots, as Solanco has earned seven wins and has played everyone tough.

“I think they’ve handled this like troupers,” McCardell said. “Luckily, Chad and I are side-by-side all the time, so it’s not like it’s a totally different voice. It’s just a different person carrying it out on the bench. That’s really the only change. They understand that we’re two people working together.”

