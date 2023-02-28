During her career at Manheim Central, Maddie Knier has toed the foul line hundreds of times.

Tuesday night, the senior forward did so again with just 1:25 left to play in the Barons’ 56-35 win over West York in a District 3 Class 5A consolation semifinal at Doe Run Elementary School.

This, however, wasn’t just another free throw. History was at hand.

And when Knier calmly buried the front end of a 1-and-1, she became just the eighth player in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball history to reach the 2,000-point milestone.

“It’s special,” Central coach Michael Smith said. “A thousand points is such an amazing accomplishment, and then you’re like, ‘Wait, that’s a second thousand.’ It’s wild. We’re not going to see many players come through that can do that. It’s only been done eight times.”

“It’s crazy. I’m sure it will sink in even more at the end of the season,” said Knier, who finished with a game-high 25 points. "But right now, I’m just thinking about Thursday. That’s where my mind is right now. But I’m sure it will sink in eventually and I’ll look back and think, ‘Holy cow, I did that.’”

Thursday at 7 p.m. back at Doe Run Elementary, Central (22-5) will host Lower Dauphin for fifth place in a seeding game for the PIAA playoffs. At that point, Knier will also be adding to her school record total, which currently stands at 2,001.

She needed all of 17 seconds in the Barons’ win over West York to score on a put-back and eclipse Taylor Funk (1,977) to become the school’s all-time leader, for boys or girls.

“I remember growing up watching Taylor Funk, thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s incredible. What a player,’” Knier said. “He was my idol and role model. So to be on a similar level that he was scoring-wise, it’s just insane to think about.”

Now, the thinking turns toward trying to make a state run. Last year, the Barons earned their first PIAA win in program history, beating Roxborough 64-22, and when the state playoffs get underway next Saturday, March 11, they would like nothing better than to add on.

“Getting our second-ever program state win, that would be cool,” Knier said.