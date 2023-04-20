When the news leaked out a couple of weeks back, it grabbed plenty of attention in the Lancaster-Lebanon League sports universe.

It certainly was great to hear that Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier chose the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia as her college destination.

But it was the sport Knier selected that raised a lot of eyebrows and turned plenty of heads.

The Barons’ three-sport standout, who this winter became just the eighth girls basketball player in league history to reach the 2,000-point plateau, will compete in track and field for the Quakers in the Ivy League.

Not basketball, where Knier dominated the last four years in Manheim, earning multiple all-star, MVP and all-state honors. And not volleyball, where Knier earned all-state status for the Barons.

If you would have taken an impromptu poll of local sports folks in the know following her junior year last spring, the safe bet would have been Knier picking hoops.

But track and field it is.

“It was incredibly tough,” Knier said. “Any athlete can attest that it’s hard enough just making a college decision. But when you throw which sport you want to play into the equation, it’s a whole different level.”

Knier slipped on her Central basketball uniform for the final time Thursday night at Cocalico, repping the Barons in the L-L League senior girls basketball all-star game. She scored 12 points in her prep hoops swan song — and Central teammate Kaylie Kroll poured in a game-high 16 points — helping her squad, coached by Barons’ skipper Michael Smith, to a 77-64 victory over the team coached by Lebanon’s Jaime Walborn.

Team Smith never trailed, but withstood four ties in a game that featured just five foul calls and a cavalcade of 3-point attempts, as the teams combined for 19 treys. Team Smith led by as many as eight points in the first half, and had a 35-32 lead at the break.

Cocalico’s Teagan Sahm (13 points), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (13 points) and Conestoga Valley’s Rhiannon Henry (10 points) paced Team Walborn, which knotted it up for the last time at 42-42 on Henry’s 3-pointer.

But Team Smith closed it out.

As for Knier, she heard from Penn for the first time last August via Instagram, of all things.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Oh gosh, is this even real?’” she said. “But we ended up clicking right off the bat. I went for a visit, and once I was on campus, I knew it.”

Knier, who is ranked fifth in her class at Central, made a verbal commitment to Penn’s track and field program back in October, and when she was accepted into the college — to study psychology — in December, all systems were go.

“At that point,” Knier said, “I knew I was going.”

She waited until after her senior basketball season, which concluded in March after the Barons went to the PIAA playoffs, to announce her college intentions.

Knier also considered playing basketball for Air Force, and basketball and track and field for Army. She also looked at Princeton, and she had a couple of other basketball scholarship offers in her back pocket.

But after the initial Instagram message, a trip to Penn’s Junior Day and another visit to the school, she was sold.

The Quakers will keep Knier busy; Penn recruited her to compete in the 200, 800, 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put and javelin, which is her specialty.

Knier qualified for the javelin competition in the prestigious Penn Relays, set for April 28. It will be her first of many trips to storied Franklin Field and the surrounding athletic facilities in Philadelphia.

“I love basketball so much,” Knier said. “And I love track, too. Volleyball was also in the mix for a little while, too. I knew it would be hard to give up basketball. But there are no regrets.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77