A pair of Lancaster County girls basketball squads are still standing in the PIAA playoffs, and those teams — Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 co-champ Manheim Central and CCAC and District 3 Class 1A champ Mount Calvary — both got some extra time to prep for their second-round games after a good chunk of Saturday’s action was postponed because of the bomb cyclone weather event.

Manheim Central gets a Sunday game, this afternoon at 4:30 against familiar foe West York in a Class 5A second-rounder at Cumberland Valley in Mechanicsburg. Mount Calvary’s Class 1A second-rounder against Williamsburg is now set for Monday at 7 p.m. at Mifflin County in Lewistown — a 90-mile bus ride for the Chargers.

Winners advance. Losers report directly to spring sports practice.

BARONS, BULLDOGS IN A REMATCH

Manheim Central topped West York 50-41 in a D3-5A quarterfinal clash on the Barons’ home court on Feb. 25. Sunday’s winner gets the Mechanicsburg vs. Abington Heights survivor in a state quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Manheim Central (20-7) fell to Mechanicsburg in the D3 semifinals; the Wildcats lost to Gettysburg in the district finale.

The Barons are fresh off their first PIAA victory — 64-22 over D12 runner-up Roxborough, after a fourth-place finish in D3 — and Manheim Central is looking for more, against an opponent it just played three weeks ago. West York (17-9) ousted D1 champ Villa Maria 45-37 in Round 1, after a seventh-place finish in the D3 bracket.

Two to watch: Manheim Central junior ace Maddie Knier (22.0 points, 15 3-pointers) is at 1,354 career points, including a season-high 31-point outburst against Roxborough. … West York’s T’Azjah Generett scored 19 points against Villa Maria. The Barons must keep her under wraps.

CHARGERS, BLUE PIRATES SET TO SCRUM

Mount Calvary’s excellent postseason adventure continues Monday against D6 runner-up Williamsburg, which clipped D9 fourth-seed Ridgway 49-37 in the first round. The Chargers (17-9) outlasted D5 third-seed Shade 45-40 to win and advance.

Monday’s survivor gets D1 champ Faith Christian or D4 kingpin Lourdes Regional in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Two to watch: Mount Calvary’s Sophia Ansel popped in 16 points against Shade, and she’s the Chargers’ floor general. … Krista Simpson scored 17 points to pace the Blue Pirates (22-6) in Williamsburg’s win over Ridgway.

HAIL, LINDEN HALL

What a ride for skipper Ellen Bair and Linden Hall, which wrapped up its final season as an independent program in style, as the Lions, ticketed for the L-L League next school year, captured their fourth District 3 Class 2A championship in a row — while appearing in their fifth D3 finale in as many years.

Linden Hall’s talented senior starters — Jenadia Jordan, Luna Kirby, Anastasia Astapenka and Nadja Velisavljev — went 65-14 overall in their prep careers, and never lost a D3 playoff game.

The Lions were tripped up by D6 runner-up Bishop McCort 54-43 in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Friday, but they were back in states after having to forfeit their first-rounder last March because of a COVID-19 quarantine — one year after Linden Hall’s season was unceremoniously stopped cold in the state quarterfinals when the PIAA infamously canceled the season because of coronavirus concerns.

Heads up, L-L League Section 4. Linden Hall and its case of gold trophies is coming at you in December.

SCORING LEADERS

Through March 11 games: Columbia’s Brie Droege (22.1 points a game); Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.0); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (20.8); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (20.5); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (17.7); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.2); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (16.4); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.2); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (15.8); Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne (14.4).

MOST 3-POINTERS

Through March 11 games: Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (53 3-pointers); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (49); Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (45); Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (43); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (43); Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (42); Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jenna Daveler (42); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (40); Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (40).

MILESTONES

Knier is up to No. 3 on Manheim Central’s all-time scoring chart, and she has her entire senior season to go next winter. … Fun with Columbia numbers: Seniors MacKenzie Burke (844 points, 142 3-pointers) and Morgan Bigler (694 points) saw their prep careers come to a close Friday when the Crimson Tide dropped a 59-49 decision to reigning state champ Mount Carmel Area in a Class 2A second-round clash. Sophomore twins Brie Droege (973 points) and Brooke Droege (726 points) are set to return for their much-anticipated junior seasons in December. Brie Droege should reach 1,000 career points during the first weekend of action, joining Knier, Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows and Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin, who will also start next season in the 1,000-point club.

