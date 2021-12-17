Just three games on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball slate, and all three were head-to-head section games. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables …

SECTION 1

Manheim Township 54, McCaskey 30 — Ava Byrne (season-high 15 points), Julie Goebig (season-high 12 points) and Missy Welch (10 points) sparked the offense, and the host Blue Streaks closed the game on a rip-roaring 30-9 run and subdued the Red Tornado. McCaskey (0-1, 1-3) was within 24-21 at the break, but Township (1-0, 3-1) went 10-4 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room, and then the Streaks used a 20-5 fourth-quarter spree to ice it. Anisha Sepulveda had 8 points for the Tornado, which is right back at it Friday with a home section game vs. Penn Manor. FYI: Township is still minus leading returning scorer Gianna Smith, who continues to rehab an offseason knee injury.

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 38 — In the section opener for both teams, the host Barons played a spirited second half to knock off the Pioneers. Maddie Knier scored 15 points, and Central — down 20-15 at the break — outscored L-S (0-1, 0-2) 27-18 in the second half to win it, just three days after the Barons (1-0, 1-1) suffered a gut-punch OT buzzer-beater nonleague setback to Twin Valley. Kiersten Hostetter (12 points) and Maggie Visniski (11 points) paced the Pioneers, who are right back at it Friday at home vs. section rival Solanco. Meanwhile, Central will play its first Section 3-4 crossover game Friday, when the Barons welcome Northern Lebanon. FYI: Knier, a junior, is up to 823 career points.

NONLEAGUE

Donegal at Octorara — Thursday’s Indians vs. Braves clash was PPD because Donegal’s campus was closed. No makeup date has been announced.

Also Thursday, Lebanon continued its hot start — and program resurgence — with a hard-fought win over defending co-Section 2 champ Ephrata. Here’s the game story …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Penn Manor at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Donegal at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Northern Lebanon at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Trinity at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

