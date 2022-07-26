There is a mid-summer coaching vacancy in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball circles.

Tyson Hayes, who guided Manheim Central to a co-Section 3 championship and into the PIAA playoffs this past winter, has tendered his resignation, new Barons’ athletic director Marc Shaffer confirmed.

Hayes, a former Annville-Cleona multi-sport athlete, enjoyed a terrific ride at Manheim Central, resurrecting the program into a consistent winner over the last four seasons.

The Barons went 44-26 under his watch, including a 20-8 mark this past winter, when Manheim Central went 10-2 in league play, went to the league quarterfinals and finished fifth in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs.

The Barons also picked up their first state-playoff win in program history, after dusting Roxborough 64-22 in a first-round clash. Manheim Central fell to West York 49-34 in the second round of the state playoffs.

The cupboard will not be bare for the Barons’ next coach, with a pair of all-star starters due back next season, including back-to-back all-state pick Maddie Knier, who will begin her senior campaign with 1,374 career points. Gritty point guard and floor general Abbie Reed is also due back.

Manheim Central did lose one key player, as rising sophomore Stella Higgins — the LNP Section 3 Rookie of the Year last winter — transferred to Lancaster Catholic this summer.

Shaffer said Manheim Central will immediately start its search for a new coach.

There are still two more girls basketball coaching vacancies in the L-L League: Garden Spot and Linden Hall; the Lions are set to join the league as associate members in multiple sports this fall.

Already this offseason, there have been L-L League girls hoops coaching changes at Elco (Karl Keath), Elizabethtown (Todd Brubaker), Lampeter-Strasburg (Steve Villbrandt) and Penn Manor (Michael Glackin).

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage