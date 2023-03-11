MONROEVILLE — The last post-game locker room session after a season-ending loss is always the most grueling.

Manheim Central rookie girls basketball coach Michael Smith had to orchestrate one of those emotional, good-bye pow-wows on Saturday afternoon, after his Barons made a cross-state trek to the Pittsburgh suburbs to take on a polished, defensive-minded, hot-shooting Oakland Catholic squad.

The District 7 runner-up Eagles forced 20 turnovers, knocked down eight 3-pointers and ended Central’s season with a convincing 65-39 win in a PIAA Class 5A first-round matchup at Gateway High School.

When the Barons’ players started exiting their locker room, there were a lot of red eyes and tears flowing.

“It’s emotional,” Smith said. “And the seniors in there are feeling the impact of playing their last game. But it just goes to show how close they’ve all bonded as a team. It’s the last time this group of girls will be together, and you hate to see that. But it shows how much they care, and how much they’ve put into this program. They were invested.”

If you know Central girls basketball, you certainly know the names Maddie Knier, Kaylee Kroll and Abbie Reed. That talented senior trio were teammates for the first time in fifth grade, and they’ve left an indelible mark on the program.

Knier poured in 27 points here Saturday, and she exits with 2,054 career points, eighth-best in L-L League history. Reed was the consummate point guard and floor general, and she’ll continue her hoops career at Lebanon Valley College. And Kroll chiseled herself into a league all-star slasher and perimeter shooter.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Knier said, fighting back tears. “We’ve been making program history, and we’ve completely flipped the standard for Manheim Central girls basketball.”

In the last two seasons, the Barons won a pair of section championships, reached a league semifinal, made two deep runs in the district playoffs, went to the state tournament the last two years, and won a PIAA game for the first time in program history last year.

“It stinks to see it end,” Reed said, wiping away some tears, “but this has been the best four years I could have ever asked for. All you can ask for is to leave the program better than when you found it. And we did that.”

Not much went right for Central here Saturday. Oakland Catholic (23-4) hit the court sprinting, using a full-court press and jumping passing lanes for steals and transition layups, and the Eagles, after opening the game on a 9-0 clip, were up 19-9 after the first quarter.

Oakland Catholic went for the jugular in the second quarter, using a 10-0 spree for a 34-13 lead. Halena Hill hit three 3-pointers in the quarter, and her buzzer-beater layup gave the Eagles a commanding 48-20 lead at the break — after Oakland Catholic unloaded for 29 second-quarter points.

Hill scored 20 points and North Florida recruit Alexa Washington drilled three treys and added 15 points for the Eagles, who out-rebounded Central 25-12 and triggered the mercy rule on Mt. Union recruit Jill Gallo’s stick-back bucket for a 52-22 edge with 6:15 to go in the third quarter.

Still, the Barons finished 23-6, won the outright Section 2 title, went to the league semifinals, finished fifth in the District 3 bracket and went back to the state tourney.

“I’m so proud of all of my teammates,” Kroll said, pausing to wipe a tear. “We all really bonded together and we created a lot of memories. We were able to help the kids coming up behind us to set some high goals for the program, and we had so much fun doing it. It’s been a great ride.”

A joy ride that finally reached the finish line on Saturday.

“What these seniors have done over the last four years will have a long-lasting impact on our program,” Smith said. “All the things they’ve accomplished and all the excitement here is because of what they just built.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77