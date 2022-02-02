NEWVILLE — File this one under gut-check victories.

Manheim Central coughed up an eight-point second-half lead, but then rallied out of a four-point ditch late in the fourth quarter for a riveting, hold-them-off-at-the-wire 42-40 nonleague win over Mid-Penn heavyweight Big Spring on Wednesday night.

It was a battle of District 3 contenders; Central (14-4 overall) came into the game at No. 4 in the Class 5A ratings, while Big Spring (16-3) was at No. 3 in the 4A rankings.

The Bulldogs have also clinched at least a tie for the Mid-Penn Colonial championship, and they can wrap it up outright with a win later this week.

The Barons — who share the L-L League Section 3 lead with Lampeter-Strasburg — also won here without the services of second-leading scorer and top 3-point sniper Rachel Nolt, who is out nursing a gimpy ankle.

“To be on the road, and with Rachel out, this was a gut-check win,” Central point guard Abbie Reed said. “This is definitely a booster for us. It will help with district rankings and going into the league playoffs. This was a great win.”

Reed spent the evening dodging Big Spring’s wicked 1-3-1 half-court zone, twisting her body like a pretzel to make passes and get the Barons’ offense set up.

Maddie Knier, who scored a game-high 22 points for the Barons, gave Central the lead for good when she pilfered a steal, drove coast-to-coast, kissed in a layup and drew the foul with 27.7 seconds to play. She swished the foul shot for the conventional three-point play and the Barons were ahead 41-40.

Big Spring had a chance to tie it or take the lead with 11.8 seconds to go, but Laney Noreika misfired on a pair of free throws, and Central’s Kaylie Kroll swooped in and nabbed a key defensive rebound and the Barons had the ball back.

In a game of clutch plays, Kroll’s board to get the ball back for Central might have been the biggest of the game.

Paige Snyder was fouled on the Barons’ ensuing trip, and she hit the front-end of a 1-and-1 for a 42-40 lead with 4.6 seconds showing. Big Spring rebounded the miss off Snyder’s second shot and drove the length of the floor. But Emilee Sullivan’s potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short and Central — exhale, Baron Nation — won it.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Central coach Tyson Hayes said. “They made their run, but we were able to get our run there at the end. Ours was just enough to win it. Our kids are just so resilient. We didn’t have Nolt on the floor, but everyone else rallied and did their jobs. They all bought into what we were trying to do. That’s a great team win for us.”

Sullivan splashed back-to-back deep wing 3-pointers to cap the Bulldogs’ comeback. Her first make knotted the game at 32-32 with 5:47 to play. On Big Spring’s next trip, Sullivan’s trey gave the Bulldogs a 35-32 lead — their first lead since 2-0.

Big Spring took its largest lead, 38-34, when Diana Kepner drilled a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 4:05 to play. The Bulldogs got one bucket the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Knier had an offensive rebound and put-back bucket, and Stella Higgins rattled in a pair of foul shots to keep Central close, until Knier’s steal and breakaway layup and ensuing free throw put the Barons ahead for good.

“We talk about winning the 50/50 balls and rebounding,” Hayes said. “If you do that, you’ll always be in the game. That’s an awesome win for our kids. This is one they’re going to remember for a long, long time.”

Big Spring’s three losses are against D3-2A undefeated No. 1 Columbia, D3-6A No. 1 Dallastown, and now Central, by two points in a game that went down to the buzzer.

Central now turns its attention to the L-L League Section 3 race, where the Barons head into Friday’s game tied for first place with L-S.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77