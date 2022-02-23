Win and advance. Getting to play your next postseason game on your home court. And clinching a spot in the PIAA playoffs.

Manheim Central’s girls basketball team pulled off that nifty trifecta Wednesday night, when the fourth-seeded Barons beat New Oxford 49-38 in a District 3 Class 5A first-round tilt in Manheim.

“The community is really backing these girls, and they can make a run here,” Central coach Tyson Hayes said. “We’re as dangerous as anybody out there. We can also get got on any given night. But it’ll be fun. This is what makes the grind of the regular season worth it.”

Central (18-5 overall) will get another home game Friday, when No. 5 West York (15-7) visits Manheim for a quarterfinal clash. Wednesday’s win over No. 13 New Oxford (10-13) also sewed up a state playoff bid for the Barons, and that doesn’t happen every day.

“Really cool,” Central’s Kaylie Kroll said. “Coach was just telling us that nobody from Manheim has made states in a while, so we’re excited.”

Heroes aplenty for Central against New Oxford. Maddie Knier, a 1,200-point scorer, poured in 24 points — 10 in the second quarter, sparking the Barons’ 14-0 blitz for a 36-11 lead.

Rachel Nolt drilled a pair of 3-pointers and chipped in with 10 points for Central; her wing trey stretched the Barons’ lead to 34-11, and Central, the L-L League Section 3 co-champ, had a cozy 30-13 lead at the break.

Abbie Reed had a steal and a breakaway layup and a 3-pointer during the Barons’ game-changing 14-0 spree.

“We really wanted to get up the court and play with a good tempo, and I think we really did that,” Kroll said. “We pushed it. We were all passing and playing better as a team. And we were getting good looks.”

And cashing in.

Knier had eight third-quarter points, including a runner in the lane for Central’s largest lead, 40-19. Undaunted, New Oxford kept plugging away and whittled the Barons’ lead down to 44-36 on Kelbie Linebaugh’s 3-pointer with 3:07 to play. And the Barons had no answer for Ella Billman, who pumped in 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Colonials.

But Nolt rattled in a jumper, and Stella Higgins had a clutch offensive rebound and put-back bucket to give Central a 46-36 lead with 2:29 to play and the Barons salted it away from there.

Central out-rebounded New Oxford 25-22, and the Barons, who only trailed once, and that was 2-0, feasted on 14 turnovers.

“They believe in each other and they’ve done this together,” Hayes said about his squad. “They’re starting a new tradition here. Kids coming through need to expect this from themselves. The growth we’ve shown from the beginning of the season until now is exactly what you want to see out of your team.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77