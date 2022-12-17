Rewind back to Dec. 6.

Manheim Central’s girls basketball team walked off the court at Lebanon that night following a 43-40 setback against the Cedars, and were staring a 0-2 record right between the eyes.

The Barons haven’t lost since.

Central made it four victories in a row on Saturday, and in convincing fashion. Maddie Knier scored 11 of her game-high 26 points in the first quarter — when the Barons darted to a 16-0 lead — and Kaylie Kroll hit a couple of 3-pointers and chipped in with 15 points in Central’s 54-30 nonleague win over perennial District Three and Mid-Penn power West Perry.

The Mustangs brought a 5-0 record to Manheim. They departed back to Elliottsburg in Perry County with their first defeat. The Barons, meanwhile, have been on a roll since that loss at Lebanon, with victories against Twin Valley (45-25), Hempfield (47-31), Elizabethtown (51-11) and now West Perry.

The common theme? Defense. Central has allowed just 24.3 points a game during its four-game tear. The Barons led E-town 19-0 early on. They led West Perry 16-0 early on. They held two of Hempfield’s leading scorers, Lauren Moffatt and Sophia Ott, to two points combined. And even in the Lebanon game, the Barons held Cedars’ ace Kailah Correa scoreless for the first time in her prep career.

“We’ve been driving home defense non-stop, and that has showed in all of our games — wins or losses,” Central rookie skipper Michael Smith said. “You doubt yourself a little bit there (after the first two games) but you have to keep fighting back. We’ve done that by putting an emphasis on defense. We focus on shutting down certain players, and we’ve used our defense to get our offense going.”

The ringleader has been senior guard Abbie Reed, who draws the toughest defensive assignment on a nightly basis. She hounded Correa that night at Lebanon, and she’s been nothing short of a pest on the defensive end.

“We’ve put a lot on Abbie defensively,” Smith noted, “and she’s responded.”

“Defense is our thing,” Reed said. “Defense is what we build off of, especially if we can get steals and get out and run in transition. To be able to shut them down is like my own little job, and I can take care of that. It minimizes their points on the board, and it has really helped us. Things have been clicking, and now we’re on a good run.”

The defense was stern again on Saturday. Central feasted on 12 first-half turnovers against West Perry, which had no answer for Knier in the first quarter. She scored on an array of drives and jumpers, Emma Herman scored in the lane and Kroll drilled a 3-pointer, staking the Barons to a 16-2 cushion.

Kroll and Reed hit 3-pointers and Knier, who went over 1,500 career points for her career on Saturday, had two more buckets in the second quarter, including a transition layup that stretched Central’s lead to 32-10 just before the half. The Barons opened the third quarter with a 6-0 blitz; Payton Snyder’s pull-up jumper gave Central its largest lead, 38-10.

Knier and Kroll continued to do damage: Knier had a transition layup and a 3-pointer, and Kroll had three straight fourth-quarter buckets to help the Barons ice it, as Central’s defense shined yet again, forcing the Mustangs into 20 turnovers in all.

The Barons will go for their fifth win in a row on Wednesday in a Section Two tilt at Conestoga Valley.

“We knew those first couple of games (against Cedar Crest and Lebanon) were going to be a dogfight,” Smith said. ”We played two great Section One teams on the road, and we were still coming together as a team and trying all of our new stuff for the first time. We were happy we battled. We just had to keep working and we had to get a feel for our offense and our defense.”

Safe to say Central has a much better grip on things now, particularly on the defensive end.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77