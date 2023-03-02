Thus ends the District 3 girls basketball tournament for the Lancaster-Lebanon League contingent.

Manheim Central, the Section 2 champ and league semifinalist, put a bow on the district brackets Thursday night with a 53-38 victory over Lower Dauphin at Doe Run Elementary in Manheim to earn fifth place in Class 5A.

The third-seeded Barons (23-5) now face a daunting bus ride for their PIAA opener on March 11, when Central plays at the District 7 champ — South Fayette or Oakland Catholic — in nine days.

The Barons are making a return trip to the state playoffs, and they won a PIAA game for the first time in program history last March. Getting No. 2 won’t be easy, but Central is still dancing.

The Barons’ goal, obviously, was for a trip to the Giant Center and for a shot at D3-5A gold. But Central fell to eventual runner-up York Suburban in the quarterfinals, and was relegated to the consolation bracket.

Instead of sulking, the Barons kept slugging, and picked up wins over West York and LD to snare fifth place.

“It’s hard to get yourself up for the consolation games,” Central coach Michael Smith said. “But we had a great game against West York, and then we came out here against another really good team and won back-to-back. I think that shows what our girls are capable of. They could have folded after not making it to the district championship.”

Central’s boys team played for D3-5A gold in the Giant Center on Thursday, but came up short against Exeter. Some of the Barons’ players made it back to Manheim in time to watch the girls game.

“Giant Center was definitely our goal, and it’s disappointing that we didn’t get to play there like our guys,” Central senior Abbie Reed said. “The last two games we just wanted to win to keep this going. We just want to make this last as long as we can.”

“Missing out on the Giant Center,” Reed added, “really lit a fire under us.”

Central had a blistering start Thursday. After LD took its lone lead of the game — 2-0, just 15 seconds into the action — the Barons punched right back with a devastating 19-0 run. Maddie Knier scored 11 of her game-high 26 points during the spree, including back-to-back 3-pointers, the latter for a 19-2 cushion.

Reed and Kaylie Kroll added 3-pointers during the blitz, and the Barons were off and running. Kroll (14 points) swooped in for a layup, and her wing trey gave Central a cozy 26-11 lead late in the second quarter. The Barons were up 26-14 at the break.

LD, the No. 5 seed, was within 30-20 with 3:37 to go in the third on Shannon Angerer’s post bucket. Central responded with a quick 6-0 clip; Payton Snyder scored in the key and Knier had consecutive buckets and the Barons were ahead 36-20, and had a 36-25 lead through three.

The Falcons (19-7) kept throwing jabs, and had Central’s lead down to 43-38 with 2:09 left on Angerer’s hoop. But the Barons restored order with a 7-0 burst; Snyder scored in the paint and Knier (who is up to 2,027 career points) had two buckets, including a back-breaking, conventional three-point play for a 48-38 lead with 1:34 to go.

Kroll knocked down a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers to help Central ice it.

“I’m so proud of our girls, the way they battle and the way they keep fighting,” Smith said. “I’m thanking to get to coach them. And we’re not done yet.”

LD will play at District 6 champ Hollidaysburg in a PIAA first-rounder on March 11.

