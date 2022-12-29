YORK — Manheim Central’s girls basketball team could see the finish line.

Payton Snyder coaxed in a shot after driving the baseline, giving the Barons a 35-28 lead over Greencastle-Antrim with 4:33 to play in regulation.

But Central couldn’t slam the door, and settled for silver in the process.

Tournament MVP Haley Noblit hit a pair of crunch-time 3-pointers, Ainsley Swindell put the Blue Devils ahead for good with a paint bucket with 2:11 to play, and Mia Libby slammed the door with a transition layup in the waning seconds, giving G-A a riveting 41-39 victory over Central on Thursday night in the championship game of York Suburban’s holiday tournament.

“They applied some pressure and we got rattled a little bit there,” Central coach Michael Smith said. “We have to work on closing out games. People underestimate that; it’s difficult to close games. And again, we felt that pressure a little bit. But we kept battling. We had opportunities, and we kept fighting hard all the way.”

The Barons’ three losses are by a grand total of 10 points.

Central got to within 41-39 with 0.3 seconds to go on Maddie Knier’s driving layup. But the Blue Devils ran out the clock on the inbound and improved to 8-0. Central, which had its six-game winning streak halted, slipped to 6-3. But the Barons had a great showing here, holding off host York Suburban 47-46 in the first round on Wednesday.

Suburban grabbed a third-place finish; the Trojans KO’d Columbia 59-48 in the first game here Thursday. After a 4-0 getaway, the Crimson Tide dropped both games in this holiday tourney.

Greencastle-Antrim 41, Manheim Central 39: The Barons appeared to be in control when Snyder swooped in for a bucket and a seven-point cushion. But G-A had other plans. Shaina Overcash’s trey cut Central’s lead to 35-31, and Noblit’s 3-pointer sliced Central’s lead down to 35-34 with 3:41 to go.

“Those 3’s were huge,” Smith said. “Big shots like that can really swing the momentum.”

They did.

When Central couldn’t cash in at the other end, Noblit gave G-A a 37-35 lead with another trey, this one with 2:55 left. Snyder came up big in money time yet again for Central, scoring in the lane for a 37-37 tie with 2:31 showing.

Swindell’s bucket gave the Blue Devils the lead for good. And after Central turned the ball over on consecutive trips — on a traveling call and a charge — Libby’s mad-dash layup iced it for G-A. Knier scored 21 points for the Barons.

G-A is No. 1 and Central is No. 10 in the current D3-5A power ratings, so there's a chance the Blue Devils and the Barons could meet again in the playoffs.

York Suburban 59, Columbia 48: Brie Droege drilled a 3-pointer with 5:39 to go in regulation, helping the Tide slice the Trojans’ lead to 44-39. But that’s the closest Columbia would get, as Suburban (5-2) got a couple of dagger 3-pointers from Lydia Powers (team-high 17 points with 5 3-pointers) down the stretch to ice it.

It was a 0-2 holiday trip for the Tide, which got 25 points from Brie Droege, 17 points from Brooke Droege, and 13 rebounds from Emily Gambler against Suburban, which had a 29-20 lead at the half and a 40-32 cushion heading into the fourth. The Trojans took the Tide's punch midway through the fourth, but finished with a flourish.

“I’m hoping this is just a speed bump,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “I know we have to play better defense moving forward. But they beat us fair and square, and they really took it to us. Now we have to regroup.”

