HERSHEY - Before Thursday, Manheim Central had played for a District Three boys basketball championship only once, nine years ago.

Trey Grube said he was probably in the Giant Center for that game, a 15-point loss to Susquehanna Township, but he doesn’t really remember it.

He does know that, for a long time, Central was known as a football/wrestling power, and hoops was an afterthought.

But Grube’s freshman year at Central was also Charlie Fisher’s first as coach, and the basketball project they and others started got the Barons back to the big stage Thursday.

“We were trying to change that programming and bring that winning culture to basketball,’’ a dejected Grube said Exeter beat Central 67-53 for the District Three 5A championship.

The stage was crowded with big, athletic guys. Exeter is an emerging sports power, and its hoops team has lost just three times in calendar year 2023, twice in close games against Reading, which is THE Berks County and District Three power.

The biggest athletic guy was Exeter’s Anthony Caccese, a hulking, 6-foot-7 low-post guy for whom the Barons had no answer. Bear in mind that this team would have included Joey Schlaffer, an elite 6-6 athlete who started in hoops last year, had he not enrolled early at Penn State for football this year.

“It’d be nice if you could grow five or six inches overnight, but it doesn’t work like that,’’ Grube said.

The Barons did what they could do mitigate, mixing defenses, trying to disrupt the Eagles on the perimeter, trying to spring Grube scrambling over and under endless screens.

“They have similar (overall) size to Hempfield,’’ Fisher said, referring to Central’s opponent in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game.

“I thought in that game we were perfect in execution, active on rotations, aggressive on the ball, physical off the ball. I thought we never really turned that corner tonight, and then we started to fixate on our missed shots, which took away from our defensive focus.’’

It wasn’t as bad as that may sound. The game was tied after a quarter. Exeter led by nine on a Caccese stick-back at the halftime buzzer, at which point the Delaware football recruit had 16 points.

Fisher tried more extended pressure after halftime and got some havoc. Late in the third quarter, Central put together a little run, culminating in a wild possession on which the ball found Grube, somehow blessedly alone at the arc. He drilled it, making it was a five-point game, and the Barons entered the final stanza with reason to believe.

Exeter steadied itself. The three guards who took turns chasing Grube, Kevin Saenz, Zyion Paschall and Alex Kelsey, got the ball where it needed to go.

The Eagles were 13-for-15 from the foul line, and Caccese’s 22 came without getting to the line once.

“I never thought we were totally on the gas,’’ Fisher said. “Sometimes we were and sometimes we weren’t. Part of that was the dejection of, anytime we felt like we had a good defensive possession, the big fella would lay it in.’’

Grube finished with a very hard-earned 19. Aaron Enterline, an all-state football player who spent the winter becoming an athletic, relentless rebounder, shot-blocker and playmaker, scored 14.

This is hardly the end of a story. Central (21-5) gets the sixth-place finisher from District Seven in the first round of the state playoffs and figures to have a puncher’s chance against most of the foes it sees in the “western half’’ of the 5A bracket.

Whether Manheim Central is still a basketball power next year, when Grube is a freshman at Lancaster Bible College, is another question.

“The important thing at a place like Manheim Central is having the base of interest in the sport,’’ Fisher said. “If you have that, you can put together some things, and that’s sort of what we’ve been able to do.’’