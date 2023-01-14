FLEETWOOD — As Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher emerged from the visiting locker room at Fleetwood High School on Saturday, he was all smiles, despite having been soaked by his team with water bottles.

A 67-57 nonleague win over previously unbeaten Fleetwood (13-1), upping Manheim’s season slate to 11-2, was the reason for the impromptu celebration that doused Fisher. But the coach’s excitement was because of something else.

It was the defensive show his team put on, especially in the second half.

The Barons shut down the Tigers’ top two scoring threats, and after a 3-pointer by Braden Williams at 3:37 of the third gave Fleetwood a 44-43 lead, it was a defensive clinic the remainder of the game for the Barons.

They held the Tigers’ high-test offense to just 13 points. More importantly, Fleetwood didn’t find the basket for nearly four minutes of the fourth quarter while the Barons went on an 11-point scoring spree to open things up.

“I think it was the best defensive effort I ever coached. Top to bottom, the second half was incredible,” Fisher said. “Every shot was contested. They got offensive rebounds. That is what they do. But we did everything we needed to do in the second half and gave up just 18 points to a team that is averaging 64.”

When you play defense, suddenly, shots seem to start falling, and as Fisher also would say, “both seem to go hand in hand.”

Lancaster-Lebanon League standout Trey Grube did his part for the Barons with five 3-pointers on the day, ultimately dropping 25 points, including 10 in the final quarter. But the team was able to mix things up, which also stymied Fleetwood. For each outside shot the Barons made, there were also some great in-the-paint plays.

At first, Central had trouble sticking to its plan of containing Williams and Jake Karnish. But another player, Aiden Soumas, got hot, giving the Tigers their first lead. It got nip-and-tuck in the second quarter.

The Barons took a 25-24 lead on a Chase Book 3-pointer early, then Williams put Fleetwood back on top after a steal with 6:08 left until the half. At one point, Fleetwood held a six-point lead before taking a 39-35 lead into the locker room.

Fleetwood seemed to center on Grube more in the second quarter after he hit a trey to open the scoring, but Zach Benner (11 points) kept things close with some nice plays underneath, scoring the Barons’ last six points of the half.

Connor Fahnestock hit a trey to open the third-quarter scoring before Grube added another to give the team a 41-39 lead with seven minutes left. Soumas knotted the score at 43-43 before Aaron Enterline’s coast-to-coast finger-tip basket gave the Barons a lead they would not relinquish with just over three minutes left in the third at 45-44.

“I think we have to improve our first-half performance, but you have to give credit to where credit is due,” Grube said. “They made a lot of good shots, and (Soumas) got hot. We just made adjustments, and Coach Fisher came out in that great zone defense that we played very well, and did good.

“They are a really good team, but to come here on a Saturday at 2:30 and get the win against an undefeated team, we showed our resilience,” Grube added. “This is a solid win that proves we are a good solid team. We are now going to focus on Warwick and get ready for that.”

The Barons travel to Warwick (4-1 L-L, 9-4 overall) for a crucial Section Two tilt on Tuesday that could determine at least a share of the section title.