Even after his team had one of the biggest third quarters he could remember, Manheim Central’s Charlie Fisher knew host Manheim Township would answer in the fourth.

The Barons coach was right, as the Blue Streaks had plenty left in the tank late in Monday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tournament quarterfinal round.

However, Central had Trey Grube and Judd Novak.

Grube dropped 19 points, while Novak added 18, and the two combined to go 6-for-7 from the foul line in the waning moments, helping the Barons advance to Wednesday’s semifinals with a 62-57 victory.

“There is a lot of guys back from their team last year that played a significant role for them,” Fisher said of the Blue Streaks. “We knew they were going to come back and make a run. We just didn’t let them make a big enough run.”

Central moves on to face Lampeter-Strasburg in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. contest, at a site to be determined.

In the end, the Barons’ 23-2 third-quarter run, which included the final 12 points of the period, and subsequent 47-32 lead after three, was too much.

Down 30-24 after a 3-pointer by Township sophomore Sebastian Henson, Central scored the next 11 points, with Grube hitting a key trey and a pair of free throws.

Seth Miller, who led all scorers with 25 points, converted a layup for the Streaks before the Barons followed with 12 straight points, capped by 3-pointers from Collin Thompson and Grube.

“All I said was, ‘Give us a shot to win in the fourth quarter.’ I didn’t think we would be up 15,” Fisher said. “I’ve seen runs like that, but not with this team. Everything was going in and that’s the beauty of it.”

But, as Fisher added, Township’s “Miller and J.T. Weaver did not want their seasons to end.”

Miller scored 17 in the fourth quarter alone, notching 12 of the Streaks points during a 17-9 blitz that brought his team within five, 54-49.

Miller answered a Novak bucket with a trey, cutting Central’s lead to 56-52 with 67 seconds remaining.

However, Grube and Novak hit all six of their ensuing free throws in the final minute.

“It was up and down. I feel like it was a roller coaster,” said Grube. “It was close at halftime, then we were up 15, then they came back and went on that crazy run.

“We worked on closing out games and Judd is so good at handling the pressure. He stayed cool, calm and collected.”

“My emotions overtook me. I love my team and that was a great run,” Novak said of the wild second half. “We had to play solid defense. They have some great players, but we stepped up at the very end.”

The Barons scored seven points in the final 65 seconds of the first quarter for the lead, but Township led at halftime after an 8-2 run in the final two minutes of the second, capped when Weaver, who finished with 14, launched a 3-pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded.

“I was very happy with how we finished the basketball game,” Fisher said. “I thought we did everything we needed to do on the defensive end. When (Grube) got on the line back-to-back, I thought let’s go. Judd just does what he has to do. them two both found their identity and they play off of each other. They know when to attack, when not to attack.”