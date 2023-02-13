Right place. Right time. It was as simple as that for Manheim Central junior Sam Witmer, who intercepted a bounce pass that essentially came directly to him when Octorara attempted an inbounds play in the final moments Monday night.

It proved to be the game-winning steal in a 59-56 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball quarterfinal win over the visiting Braves at Doe Run Elementary School.

“It just came to me,” Witmer said. “The player who the ball was intended for went one way. The ball went another way.”

The win sets up a showdown between L-L Section Two champion Manheim Central and Section One runner-up Cedar Crest in Wednesday’s semifinal, set for a 7:30 p.m. tip at Conestoga Valley.

Of the Barons’ last four games, three have gone down to the wire.

“You’re happy to win, but I’m so exhausted,” Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said. “That’s what we’ve seen in our locker rooms after these games. We’re just dodging everything.”

Including a third quarter run from Octorara (16-7) that took the Braves from down 40-30 to within 44-42. Octorara never led but twice tied it in the fourth quarter, the last coming with 42 seconds left when a bucket from Elijah Hamilton (13 points, seven rebounds) knotted things at 56-56.

The Braves were also led by junior point guard Zachary Kirk (17 points, four assists), who also had the task of defending Manheim Central leading scorer Trey Grube (21 points) on the other end.

The Barons (19-4) were also paced by junior forward Aaron Enterline (12 points, five rebounds) and freshman guard Chase Book (11 points).

Hamilton is five points shy of 1,000. Grube, already the league's all-time career 3-point leader, is five treys shy of 300, and six points shy of becoming the program's No. 2 all-time leading scorer.

The Barons let their defense create their offense in using multiple defensive sets, a regular custom for Fisher and his bunch. The many defensive sets not only can throw off an opponent in-game, but also make things challenging for opponents in their preparation when studying gamefilm of Manheim Central.

“Charlie does a good job with that,” Octorara veteran coach Gene Lambert said of Manheim Central’s defense. “That’s hard to teach kids to do. They believe in it. They did a good job. It messed up just enough.”

Octorara only committed 10 turnovers and still managed to shoot 52.3% from the floor (23 of 44). But the Braves fell to 1-6 in games in which they were held to 56 points or less this season.

Octorara is still in search of the program’s first L-L playoff win since joining the league in 2018, but Monday’s showing was an improvement from last year’s double-digit loss in the opening round.

“It’s better,” Lambert said. “I told them this is their second chance. You don’t get many chances.”

The Braves will now prepare for next week’s District Three Class 4A playoffs.

Meanwhile, Manheim Central returns to the league semifinals for the second year in a row, looking to take another crack at becoming the first Barons squad to advance to a league final.

BOX SCORE