For a game that featured 12 lead changes by the end of regulation, it was only fitting Manheim Central and Warwick went to overtime in Lititz on Tuesday night.

The visiting Barons outscored the host Warriors 15-8 in the extra period, allowing Manheim Central to escape with a hard-fought 67-60 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys basketball victory.

With the win, the Barons (5-0 league, 12-2 overall) remained atop the Section Two standings, creating some breathing room between them and the two teams now tied for second place: Warwick (4-2, 9-5) and Conestoga Valley (4-2, 8-6).

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube, the league’s third-leading scorer, finished with 21 points, and now sits at 270 career 3-pointers, one shy of tying the all-time league record. But a lot of his points didn’t come easy, in large part due to Warwick junior Mason Burr face-guarding him most of the night, with Warriors teammates Amani Cooper and Carter Horst (18 points, seven rebounds) also taking turns at attempting to keep a lid on Grube.

“I’m exhausted,” Grube said afterward. “You get guarded like that it takes a toll.”

Grube hit 11 of 13 free-throw attempts, two contested layups and two uncontested treys. He went to the bench with 5:01 left in the third quarter after picking up his third personal foul and his team leading 30-29. He remained there for the rest of the period, and the Barons still managed to hold a 36-34 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

“We genuinely trust our five,” Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said. “And we’re fortunate because of the depth of our bench. We go 10 players deep … But we recognize that. We need to make sure we focus on defense and take care of the ball offensively.”

It was a testament to what would come later.

Warwick missed its first eight attempts beyond the arc through the first three quarters before knocking down three-straight 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter, taking a 43-38 lead after a trey from Trevor Evans (11 points).

“We were obviously upset but we told ourselves we’ve been down before,” Grube said. “Why not this game? We stayed composed.”

Manheim Central senior Zach Benner (10 points) got his team’s final two buckets of the fourth quarter. Grube fed Barons junior Jackson Tracy for the go-ahead 3-pointer to open the overtime period, and a 3-pointer from freshman Chase Book was sandwiched by free-throws from junior Sam Witmer, the last putting the Barons up 62-55 with 2:11 left.

Warwick won the rebound battle, 29-23, but committed 16 turnovers to the Barons’ nine giveaways. It was a result of Manheim Central ratcheting up the defensive pressure in spots throughout the game.

Warwick competed in its fifth overtime game of the season, while the Barons went beyond four quarters for the first time this season.

“It adds experience,” Grube said. “A close game moving forward guys won’t be as tight. We had a close game against a rival school. Nothing gets bigger than that.”

Manheim Central junior forward Aaron Enterline (11 points, six rebounds) and Warwick sophomore guard Caleb Johnson (19 points, four rebounds, two steals) also finished in double-figures scoring.

Up next, both teams will compete in the L-L vs. Mid-Penn Showcase, hosted by Manheim Central at Doe Run Elementary School on Saturday. Warwick faces Lower Dauphin at 4:30 p.m., with Manheim Central vs. Middletown to follow.

BOX SCORE