Mechanicsburg basketball coach Mike Gaffey knew something like this was possible, because he saw Manheim Central do it to Red Lion way back in early December.

“I walked out thinking, Red Land didn’t look or play horrible,’’ Gaffey said of a 17-point Central win that wasn’t that close. “It was just that (Central) made every shot.

“My biggest concern was, if we saw that team, which has shown up a few times this year, we’d be in trouble.’’

Gaffey’s club took an even stronger dose. The Barons (22-5) played so well the first 16 minutes of Monday’s district semifinal that they made the second 16 irrelevant.

Central is through to the District Three 5A championship game after a 70-52 romp in the friendly, and sold-out, confines of Doe Run Elementary School..

The Barons made their first 10 shots; their first miss was a heave at the first-quarter buzzer.

At halftime, the Barons were 16 of 19 from the field with eight three-pointers, and they didn’t all come from Top Gun Trey Grube.

Grube has 13 at the half, but six other Barons scored, and four of them made at least one three.

“The last however many weeks, when we’ve been (essentially) playing playoff basketball, we haven’t had a game where we were really consistent offensively,’’ Central coach Charlie Fisher said.

“Tonight, everybody made shots, and I mean, it was awesome.’’

They led at the half, 41-24.

There was a brief second-half stretch in which Central kicked the ball around a little. Mechanicsburg got some run-outs and missed some chances, right at the rim, that maybe, conceivably, might have made it interesting.

But this was the Barons night.

Grube scored 21 and was again excellent, but the Barons are about a lot more then him. Aaron Enterline (who scored 18, including a pair of exclamation-point dunks) is rangy and athletic, and sparks a lot of what Central does defensively and around the rim.

Zach Benner and Jackson Tracy are guard types who take the ballhandling heat off Grube and make him a JJ Redick-style, run-off-screens-and-fire two-guard.

The fifth starter, Chase Book, is a freshman who doesn’t act like one, who’s money on corner threes and makes minimal mistakes.

It’s not the modern, positionless basketball model, and it’s hardly the classical 1-through-5 lineup, but it works; the Barons fit together and complement each other.

The veteran Gaffey, in his first year at Mechanicsburg (19-6) after winning district titles at Palmyra and Bishop McDevitt, started three sophomores, one of whom, Chance Yanoski, scored 21 including five threes.

“We were picked to finish sixth (in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division), with no starters back,’’ he said. “I think we’ve done about as well as we could.

“Manheim Central played great, coached great, and we wish them all the best of luck Thursday.’’

Which brings us to the 5A final, Central vs. Exeter (19-6), which beat Hershey 50-46 in Monday’s other 5A semi.

Exeter has lost three times in calendar 2023; two of them were to monstrous Reading, both of those close and competitive.

“I feel great, I’m really excited to go to the Giant Center,’’ Fisher said. “But, we have a team that, … we want to win gold. … That’s what our focus is.’’