When Derek Grube named his son Trey, he wasn’t foreshadowing.

Honest.

“He always wanted a kid named Trey,’’ Derek’s son insisted Thursday, with fresh blood on his Manheim Central jersey and a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two title freshly on his resume.

“Happily, it turned out,’’ Trey said, “that I’m a decent, halfway shooter.’’

Trey has made more treys than any player in L-L history, but his emergence as a player and leader in full was all over the Barons’ 65-56 win over Warwick at Doe Run Elementary Thursday.

Grube scored 27 as Central (18-4 overall, 11-1 in the section) held off their rival Warriors (15-6, 9-3) down the stretch to claim the section for themselves and head into next week’s league playoffs second in the District Three Class 5A power rankings.

Grube made four threes, but also scored off the bounce, in traffic, and created for others.

“Manheim’s had some great scorers,’’ Central coach Charlie Fisher said. “But (being a) great scorer and being able to walk into the gym and say, ‘I played on that team, …’

“We talked about that a lot. That’s what allowed us to turn the page, and him focus on being a leader.’’

Fisher is a multiple-defense guy, and said he saw some things scouting Warwick’s game with Ephrata Tuesday which gave him ideas.

“Completely different game plan from the first time,’’ Fisher said, referred to Central’s seven-point win in Lititz Jan. 17.

“We needed one defense to work for the other one to work.’’

The Barons went to an extended zone trap midway through the first quarter and forced the Warriots into five straight empty possessions, while Grube was jump-starting himself with a slashing move and floater in heavy traffic.

“One thing I worked on this offseason,’’ Grube said, “was finishing drives and finishing through contact.’’

Then Grube nailed a three, then two free throws. Freshman Chase Book dug out an offensive rebound and scored at the buzzer to give the Barons a 15-8 lead.

The Barons had a lead in the 7-12 range most of the way.

But Warwick coach Chris Christensen tweaked his offense at halftime and it mostly worked. The Warriors played through junior swingman Carter Horst, got a big night from sophomore Caleb Johnson (24 points) and stayed in it to the end.

Johnson opened the fourth quarter with a corner three that tied it, but the Barons had a big answer - threes from Zach Benner and Book, and than Grube gliding through a scrambling defense for a layup that made it 47-39.

It wasn’t over. Grube apparently - he wasn’t sure - took an elbow to the nose that started him bleeding, and he left the game, his team up eight, with 2:11 left.

As Grube and trainers tried to stop literal bleeding, Central tried to stop it figuratively, as the scrambling Warriors pulled within 58-56 with 90 seconds left.

Warwick didn’t score again, though.

Grube returned wearing a JV jersey in the final minute and the Barons made enough free throws to hang on.

“We didn’t want to tie, especially with our rival,’’ Grube said. “They have to beat us, is what we said. They have to come and take it from us.’’

In Monday’s league quarterfinals, Warwick goes to Section Three champ Lampeter-Strasburg, and Manheim Central is back at Doe Run, which was a raucous venue Thursday, against Section Three runner-up Octorara.