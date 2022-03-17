After five seasons with the St. Joe’s men’s basketball program, Manheim Central product Taylor Funk is looking to make a change.

On his personal Twitter page, Funk announced Tuesday he was entering the transfer portal. He has one more year of athletic eligibility remaining, through a combination of a medical redshirt in the 2019-20 season and players on 2020 rosters getting an extra year of athletic eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because Funk will be a grad transfer, he will be able to play immediately next season.

“It was tough,” Funk told LNP|LancasterOnline of his decision to enter the transfer portal. “I have a list of about 30 agents trying to get a hold of me, sign me, be my agent. I’ve had a ton of conversations with scouts with Sixers, Suns and Celtics. …conversations just with a lot of people who know what they’re talking about. A lot of them are saying my body is not quite ready for the professional level. They’re telling me, ‘Why not take this last year of eligibility if you have it?’ It’s an opportunity to put up good numbers and build up my body.”

Funk is a 6-9 guard/forward best known for his ability to shoot the 3. Those at the next level are telling him he needs to bulk up.

“I weigh 210 pounds,” he said. “I’m going to get pushed around anywhere I go. I have to get to 225, 230 of pure muscle to be that elite pop- or stretch-4 who is hard to guard. That’s the focus for me right now.”

Five years ago, Funk was a Class 5A all-state first team selection at Manheim Central, leaving the Barons with the program’s all-time scoring mark (1,977 career points).

As a St. Joe’s freshman in 2017-18, Funk made 21 starts, averaging 11.9 points per game, scored in double-figures in 19 games and topped the team with a program freshman-record 84 3-pointers.

As a sophomore, he started in 24 of 33 games under veteran coach Phil Martelli, who was fired after the Hawks went 14-19 overall.

Martelli’s ouster led to one Hawks’ player leaving for the NBA draft, three transferring elsewhere and two recruits decommitting. Just four scholarship players remained on the roster, including Funk, who decided to stick around after a 30-minute meeting with new coach Billy Lange.

Funk missed the last 25 games of the 2019-20 season due to a hand injury.

He returned in 2020-21 and averaged a career-best 17.4 points a game, led the team in free-throw percentage (83.8) and total 3-pointers (52) while averaging 5.7 rebounds, named an all-Big 5 first-team selection.

This past season, Funk was leading the Atlantic 10 Conference in 3-pointers per game (2.7) and averaging 13.2 points to go with a career-best 6.6 rebounds per game before suffering a partial tear to his shooting hand in the second-to-last regular season game at La Salle on March 2, requiring his hand to be put in a brace for eight weeks.

Overall, Funk appeared in 120 career contests with 100 starts and sits third all-time in career three-pointers (277) and 22nd all-time in career points (1,439) at St. Joe’s.

Over those last five seasons, SJU has gone a combined 52-95, including 11-19 in 2021-22, with the season ending in a 3-point loss to La Salle in the A10 tournament championship game. The program last appeared in the NCAA tournament in 2016.

Asked why he didn’t want to spend his last year of athletic eligibility back at St. Joe’s, Funk said, “I think I gave everything I had to give for five years of being there. …it’s time for me to move on.”

Funk has already attained an undergrad in communications, a minor in English and business certificate in grad school.

The first 48 hours of Funk being in the transfer portal have been, “crazy.”

“I have not been off the phone since my name has been in the portal,” he said. “Pretty much every school not in the NCAA tournament has been hitting me up. And I have phone calls waiting with. ...schools who are doing well in the tourney who want to talk to me when they’re done playing.”

It’s worth noting here Martelli is now an assistant at Michigan, who beat Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tourney Thursday.

“Schools I want to go to are still playing,” Funk said. “That’s my goal for next year: go to a place that has a chance at playing in the postseason.”