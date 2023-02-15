With six minutes left in Tuesday’s semifinal of the Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball playoffs, Cedar Crest’s RJ Young, 6-6 and one of the league’s seemingly two dozen underlessman prodigies, splashed a three-pointer to give his team a 39-31 lead over Manheim Central.

It felt like a potential dagger on a night when neither side had been able to separate from the other.

It turned out to be a wake-up call for the Barons.

“I think we just stopped thinking,’’ said Central coach Charlie Fisher. “I’m serious.’’

The Barons thoughtlessly (in a good way) but fiercely rallied, made big plays down the stretch and held off Crest, 49-46 to advance to Friday’s final.

The opponent will be Hempfield, the gym will be at Manheim Township, the tip will be at 7 p.m., and the appearance in a league championship game will be the Barons’ first.

The Black Knights, who held off Warwick in the first half of Tuesday’s semifinal doubleheader at Conestoga Valley, will be there for the third straight year.

“I can’t believe it,’’ Fisher said. “I’m just so fixated on winning and getting ready for the next game, … That’s the curse of being a head coach. The joy of winning isn’t always there.’’

It seemed there at that moment.

The defenses were ahead of the offenses in this one. Central did a solid job of scrambling, mixing schemes, and making it hard for the Falcons to feature the low post that had been a key to the eight-game win streak Crest rode in on.

The Falcons answered with physical denial mode on Central sharpshooter Trey Grube, the L-L’s all-time three-point bomber, who made just one triple.

Back and forth it went, until Crest built a lead on the arc, making five of them in the second half, culiminating in Young’s nervy bomb from the corner.

Then six straight empty Cedar Crest possessions, three of them turnovers, ensured that the game, as seemed inevitable most of the way, was going to the wire.

Still, the Falcons led 49-46, on two clutch free throws by Fernando Marquez with a minute left.

Central made the big plays from there on, including Sam Witmer’s drive and reverse layup with 15 ticks remaining, followed by Cedar Crest throwing the ball away on a sideline inbounds, and then two huge three throws by Central’s Aaron Enterline, who had missed three of his previous six, with :7.3 left.

The Falcons then got to the front court, called time, and got a decent look at a three which missed.

Grube scored 16 and earned all of them. Enterline added 13 for Central, 20-4.

Cedar Crest (14-9), which had used 10 players in the game’s first 13 minutes, had its usual balance. Aiden Schomp led with 10 points.

The Falcons will rue the fact that, despite pounbding it inside, they shot five free throws to Central’s 20.

Do the Barons head into Friday an underdog? Fisher threw that card on the table.

“Tomorrow, we just go to practice, and it’s just, ‘Beat Hempfield,’ ’’ he said.

“They’re as good a team as our league can have. They have everything.’’