Maggie Visniski never had a game-winning buzzer-beater shot in her basketball career.

Until Tuesday night.

Visniski’s left-handed runner in the key at the fourth-quarter horn won it in riveting fashion for Lampeter-Strasburg, which forced a tie for the L-L League Section 3 lead with Manheim Central compliments of a show-stopping 47-45 victory over the Barons in Lampeter.

“All I was thinking was that there were 2 seconds left on the clock, so I dribbled and I shot it,” Visniski said. “I was just shooting a layup, and thankfully it went in. I cut to a place where there weren’t a lot of people, and I just went. I was going to the basket. My thing is pretty much layups. I’m not much of an outside shooter. I just grabbed it, breathed and went in for the layup.”

And beat the buzzer in the process.

L-S (7-2 league, 8-6 overall) split its season series with Central, and now the Pioneers and the Barons (7-2, 11-4) will go into the final two weeks of the season all knotted up. L-S is angling for its first section title since 2018; Central for its first crown since 2012.

“We held fort and found a way to win,” L-S coach Tony Fink said. “Feels good.”

Locked in a 45-45 game with 2.9 seconds to go, L-S came out of a timeout with the ball at half-court. Jenna Daveler, who was inbounding, spotted Visniski along the baseline in front of the Pioneers’ bench and got her the ball.

Visniski put her head down and made a beeline for the basket, splitting a pair of Barons’ defenders along the way. The righty swooped up a shot with her left hand, and after the ball did a couple of laps around the rim, it fell through at the horn and L-S won it.

Pandemonium ensued, as Visniski was bum-rushed by her teammates.

The Pioneers led by as many as seven points in the first half, by as many as six in the third quarter, and were ahead 35-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Central took its first lead of the game, 36-35, on Rachel Nolt’s offensive rebound and stick-back bucket with 7:17 to play. After a couple of lead changes, the Barons had their largest lead, 45-42, when Nolt drilled a pair of free throws with 1:38 to go.

Central didn’t score again, but had a shot late when Maddie Knier, who scored 14 of her team-high 17 points in the second half, went coast-to-coast but misfired late.

Visniski plucked the defensive board, L-S went the other way and called a timeout near mid-court. That’s when Daveler lobbed the inbound pass to Visniski, who made her mad dash to the bucket and flipped in the game-winner high off the glass, forcing a first-place tie in the process.

The first option coming out of the huddle was to look for Kiersten Hostetter, who was stupendous for L-S; she rattled in a game-high 23 points, including a late 3-ball and some clutch fourth-quarter foul shots.

But the ball found its way into Visniski’s hands.

“I wanted us to settle down and not turn it over there, and at the very least we were going overtime,” Fink said. “We wanted to get Kiersten the ball running through, and if that wasn’t there, we wanted to get Maggie where she could turn and drive.”

Plan B worked, turning the Section 3 race upside down.

