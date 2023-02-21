Manheim Central's girls basketball team has been sitting around stewing for the last week, itching to get back on the court after falling to eventual champ Columbia in the Lancaster-Lebanon League semifinals.

The Barons finally got back on the floor Tuesday night, and they took their frustrations out on Section 2 rival Warwick.

Maddie Knier scored 19 points — becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer in the process — Central used a 14-0 second-quarter spree to seize control, and the host Barons barreled past the Warriors 47-26 in a District 3 Class 5A first-round game at Doe Run Elementary in Manheim.

Central not only clinched a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals at home against No. 6 York Suburban, but the Barons will play at least four more games: Three in districts, and a state-playoff game; the top eight finishers in 5A make the PIAA bracket, so Central will be dancing for a while.

As for Knier, she snapped Hilary Waltman’s record of 1,937 points on the final play of the first quarter, when she swooped in for an offensive rebound and hit a put-back layup at the horn, giving the Barons a 14-5 lead and giving Knier 1,939 points.

“The more I think about it, the more I realize how much of a big deal this really is,” Knier said. “I’ve been trying not to think about it, but it was kind of inevitable. It’s really been an exciting journey. Breaking it … I really wasn’t thinking about it at the moment, but now it’s soaking in, and it’s really an exciting thing.”

Knier will head into Friday’s game against York Suburban with 1,952 points, and with at least four games to play, she’s a shoo-in to become just the eighth girls players in league history to hit the 2,000-point plateau.

“Our team-first, win-first mentality comes from Maddie,” Central coach Michael Smith said. “I’m honored that I got to coach her this year. It’s something I’ll never forget. She’s the first one in the gym and the last one out. She’s earned this.”

Central, which swept its season series against Warwick on the way to the section title, made quick work of the Warriors. The Barons opened the game on a 10-0 blitz and it was 14-5 after Knier’s record-breaking stick-back bucket. Warwick was in no hurry early on, playing keep-away and extending possessions as long as possible.

Central (21-4) went 14-0 in the second quarter, with Knier scoring the first seven points of the frame, including a 3-pointer for a 21-5 lead. Later, Emma Herman hit a jumper and knocked down a trey for a 26-5 edge, and the third-seeded Barons were up 28-5 at the break after Abbie Reed beat the second-quarter buzzer with a coast-to-coast layup.

Central slammed the door in the third quarter; Kaylie Kroll canned a 3-pointer on the Barons’ first possession of the second half, and she rattled in two more jumpers, the latter for a 35-7 cushion. Central triggered the mercy rule when Payton Snyder scored off a steal for a 37-7 lead with 3:29 to go in the third.

Warwick (10-13) played a spirited fourth quarter — and outscored Central 19-10 after the mercy rule was invoked — but the 14th-seeded Warriors saw their season come to a close. They stuck with their stall-ball tactics as long as they could, but the Barons were too much.

“We wanted to see if we could shorten the game, but they were able to pressure us and get us out of that,” Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz said. “When we got down double-digits, we weren’t able to knock down some shots, and you need to do that to keep it a game. When a team like (Central) gets some separation, they’re even tougher.”

In a District 3 Class 4A opener on Tuesday ...

Trinity 38, Northern Lebanon 33

The Shamrocks built a 22-12 lead at the half and then fended off the Vikings down the stretch to advance. Northern Lebanon outscored Trinity 21-17 in the second half, but couldn’t get over the hump. Olivia Shutter scored 20 points for the Vikings, who finished up their season 13-10 overall.