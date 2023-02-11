Most gyms have banners that celebrate the players who live forever in memory. One can see their stats or their achievements and wonder. What was it like to watch her? What separated her from everyone else?

Maddie Knier is one of those players. The difference is she’s not a memory. She’s here today, in living color, to be enjoyed and appreciated.

What was most striking about Knier’s performance in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball quarterfinals was how routine it felt. Manheim Central’s senior scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Barons over Lampeter-Strasburg 56-22 at Doe Run Elementary on Saturday.

For most players, that’s a career day. For Knier, it was just another day.

“It’s amazing what she continues to do game in and game out, knowing the other team is coming in focused on her,” Central coach Mike Smith said. “That’s not an easy task. All eyes are on her and she’s still putting up those numbers. It’s pretty special.”

Central (20-3) extended its winning streak to 14 games and advanced to face Section Four champ Columbia in the semifinals Tuesday. The Barons have lost once since Dec. 6.

Knier increased her career total to 1,917 points. The 6-0 forward is 20 behind Hilary Waltman for the school record. Knier is 83 points from becoming the eighth L-L player to reach 2,000.

Those figures occupy space in Knier’s universe. She can’t avoid them. She’s also not concerned about them.

“A lot of people come up to me and it’s the first thing out of their mouth,” Knier said. “I focus on winning the game. I put my personal goals on the back burner. That’s how I roll.”

Central has a versatile starting five that fits together well. Abbie Reed, Kaylie Kroll, Emma Herman and Payton Snyder each brings something important to the table.

Reed runs the offense and Kroll hits long-range shots. They’re the other seniors. Herman, a sophomore, is the centerpiece of the future. Snyder, a junior, came back after not playing last year to be the final piece of the lineup puzzle. All of them defend. All of them share a similar fire.

“They’re such fun teammates to be around,” Knier said. “In practice they bring the energy every single day. Let alone their skill. It’s been an amazing experience. I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season.”

Central came into this matchup with a chip on its shoulder. The Barons lost in this round a year ago. They shared the section title with L-S last season. They’ve become the outright Section Two champs. They’re headed to the semifinals and they hope beyond.

There was a moment in the third quarter, with Central already ahead by 18 points, that captured Knier better than any rebound she pulled down or acrobatic basket she made.

Kroll slashed to the hoop, was fouled and somehow still muscled home a layup. Knier screamed and pumped her fist. No one was more excited about Kroll’s play than the best player on the floor.

“You’ve got to support your teammates,” Knier said. “Kaylie has been stepping up huge for us. She had back-to-back 3s and the and-1. What can’t Kaylie Kroll do?”

One could easily ask that question about Knier, who’s also an All-State volleyball player and a state medalist in track.

No matter how many points Knier scores or where she ranks on the all-time lists, her place in Central history is secure. She will be remembered.

What she wants from the next few weeks is a banner. Not the kind that celebrates her career. The kind they hang for championships.