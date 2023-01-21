Ed Sieber sat behind the scorer’s table at Conestoga Valley’s Robert Rill Gymnasium on Tuesday. Seated on a cushioned chair closest to the Buckskins’ boys basketball bench, Sieber held in his right hand a standard No. 2 pencil, the writing tool he always uses as CV’s scorekeeper for junior high, junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games.

In a scorebook, he writes in players’ names and jersey numbers for both teams and keeps a tally of players’ personal fouls and points scored during the game, among other tasks.

Sieber estimates one pencil lasts him about eight games. He also estimates he’s seen 3,471 games over the course of nearly six decades as a scorekeeper. That means he’s likely gone through about 400 pencils over the same span.

But Sieber, 80, is leaning toward this season being his last as the district’s longtime boys basketball scorekeeper.

“It’s wearing thin,” he said. “Plus, you have to get a background check every five years. I think my next background check is coming up. The FBI hasn’t caught me yet, I don’t want to press my luck.”

The dry wit goes along with another person who sat next to Sieber at the CV scorer’s table for years, Don Feiler, who stepped down a couple seasons ago after being the scoreboard operator since 1967.

“You’re talking about guys who accept the fact that the hours aren’t great,” former CV boys basketball coach Brad Herr said. “Anyone who is doing that job for money is not good at math. … The only reason left to do that is they understand the value of interscholastic athletics.”

A Juniata County native and Elizabethtown College graduate, Sieber began his teaching career at East Juniata High School, where he was the boys basketball scorekeeper for three seasons. Upon becoming a seventh grade English teacher in the Conestoga Valley School District in the 1966-67 school year, Sieber took on the role of scorekeeper for CV’s junior high boys basketball team.

He added the junior varsity and varsity games beginning in 1980, which coincidentally happened to be the last season the Bucks’ junior high team was coached by CV Athletics Hall of Famer Robert Harker, who went 128-31 over 10 seasons.

“He was actually 128-30,” Sieber said. “Bob got tossed out of a game at Donegal once. They pulled me off the scorer’s table, and I got to coach. Of course, I lost the game. So one of those losses belongs to me.”

Adding more jobs

Sieber also became the timekeeper for CV’s wrestling team in 1987. That’s when, he said, “the previous guy who did it won the lottery and didn’t need the money.”

“I got asked to help out,” Sieber continued. “Been there ever since.”

The shortest basketball game in which Sieber was a scorekeeper came in a junior high contest at Lancaster Catholic in the 1980s, when the late Carmine Taglieri was the Crusaders’ athletic director.

“A referee didn’t show up,” Sieber recalled. “So Taglieri stood at midcourt and made the calls as a ref.”

The game was played in 43 minutes.

On the flip side, Sieber said his longest game as scorekeeper came in a 1980s CV-McCaskey varsity game that went at least three overtime periods.

Sieber has held similar roles as a timekeeper or scorekeeper for other CV sports off and on along the way. All told, he’s been able to watch some of the best teams, coaches and players CV has had to offer over the last half-century or so, those with lists of accomplishments long enough to fill a book.

Memorable coaches, players

The CV coaches that stand out to him, he said, are former basketball skippers Bob Souders, Bob Borden and Herr, as well as former football coach Jim Cantafio. Other memorable CV figures are former athletic director Kent Reigner and former longtime team manager Ted Denlinger. Most of them are in the CV Athletics Hall of Fame.

Sieber was there when the CV baseball team played Wilson, which was using a pitcher by the name of Kerry Collins — yes, the future Penn State football legend and NFL quarterback.

He was there when the CV basketball team beat a Carlisle squad led by Jeff Lebo, who went on to become a University of North Carolina hoops standout and is now a longtime NCAA Division I men’s basketball coach.

And Sieber was also there when CV had three basketball players surpass 1,000 career points in the same season (2004), the only time in Lancaster-Lebanon League history such a feat has happened. Among those players was Jordan Steffy, one of the greatest student-athletes in CV history, who went on to be quarterback for the University of Maryland football team.

“My greatest pleasure as a teacher came with Jordan Steffy in 1996,” Sieber said. “I had him in seventh grade. He was a heck of an athlete, but not a good student. I had a student read a book, then choose a character from that book and give a presentation about the book. Jordan’s book was about Tiger Woods. He gave one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen.”

It was so good, in fact, Sieber had Steffy repeat the performance in front of all of his fellow seventh-grade students.

“Looking back on it,” Steffy recalled, “that was my most memorable experience in the classroom.”

Steffy said that presentation propelled him to become a better student.

“The truth is, it was the first time I really applied myself in school,” he said. “It was because the space was created to lean into something I was interested in.”

After discussing Steffy, Sieber mentioned a former CV basketball player who he thought best embodied a story of perseverance: Chris Aisenbrey, who, as a Bucks senior, led the 1987 team to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals.

“Aisenbrey came out for the team and got cut from seventh through 10th grade,” Sieber recalled. “He came out in 11th grade and they finally kept him. In 12th grade he was the center and just dominated.”

Game day routine

Sieber, who retired from teaching in the mid-2000s, has been married for 58 years and has two adult children. On game days, he exercises at a gym in the morning and then returns home to eat brunch with his wife. He won’t get a chance to eat a proper meal the rest of the day, as the junior high, junior varsity and varsity games are played consecutively.

Upon arrival to the CV scorer’s table Tuesday, Sieber brought with him a large, blue cloth bag.

“I have all kinds of things in here,” he said. “Clothing, gloves, scarves. You need something? Check my bag, and I’ll have it in here.”

There was also a portable chairback seat on the occasions for when Sieber has to keep score at places like Elizabethtown, which has its scorer’s table pushed up against the bleachers.

“I stretch between games,” he said. “I get so stiff.”

Sieber pulled out of the blue bag a small bottle of water and a small, clear plastic bag containing pretzels and candy.

“Snacks to carry me through,” he said.

He placed those in front of him on the scorer’s table, next to his small, gray, handheld calculator, which went alongside the five pencils and two pens wrapped together in a rubber band.

The pencil he used Tuesday was about two-thirds of the way through its use.

“Friday will probably be the last time that pencil is used,” Sieber said.

Then he’ll move onto a new pencil, a process that has repeated itself for 58 years. A process that will repeat itself at least through the end of this season.