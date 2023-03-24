Lancaster Mennonite's run in the state playoffs is nearly complete.

After winning a District Three title and traversing through states, the Blazers have made it to the Class 2A finals of the PIAA boys basketball tournament. They're set to face off against District Seven champ Aliquippa for the gold at the GIANT Center in Hershey at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Mennonite is the first L-L League squad to play in the state finals since Lancaster Catholic completed an undefeated season with a state title win in 2003. The Blazers beat St. John Neumann (District Four runner-up), Eden Christian (District Seven fifth-place), Mahanoy (District 11 champion) and Holy Cross (District Two champion) on their way to the championship.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporters John Walk, Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross will have live coverage of all the day's action from Hershey. Check out their updates on Twitter below, along with a preview of the Mennonite/Aliquippa clash.