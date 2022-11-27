High school basketball is nearing its return, and the L-L League is gearing back up for tipoff, and to help get things started, LNP | LancasterOnline is hosting each boys and girls team in the L-L for an inaugural media day event.

The day is set up around the new four-section league alignment. Here's the schedule: 

  • Section One: 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Section Two: 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Section Three: 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
  • Section Four: 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Sports reporters Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross will have coverage on both Twitter as well as our website throughout the day.

