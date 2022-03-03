After a hard-fought season, three Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball teams, plus two other Lancaster County programs, will be taking part in the finals of the District 3 Championships at GIANT Center in Hershey today.

The action gets going with the Class 2A Girls title game between Columbia and Linden Hall in a rematch from 2021 where the Lions topped the Crimson Tide 54-33. Lancaster Country Day will follow immediately afterward in the Class 1A Boys Championship against Linville Hill Christian. Undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg will wrap up the day's events against Shippensburg in the Class 5A boys finals.

LNP sports reporters Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross, as well as staff photographer Chris Knight, will all be on site in Hershey with live updates. Follow along with their coverage below. Tipoff times for the later games are subject to be delayed.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Shippensburg, District 3 Class 5A Boys Championship, 7:45 p.m. (coverage from Mike Gross)

District 3 Class 2A Girls Championship: Linden Hall 39, Columbia 30