Ty Burton (center) of Lampeter-Strasburg shoots a three near the end of the first half against Marcus Sweeney (right) of Hershey during District 3 Class 5A boys basketball semifinal action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Linden Hall's Anastasia Astapenka (23) drives to the hoop as Lancaster Catholic's Mary Bolesky (20) defends during second-half action of a girls basketball game at Linden Hall School in Lititz on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis moves ahead of New Covenant Christian’s Juan Torres during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Ty Burton (center) of Lampeter-Strasburg shoots a three near the end of the first half against Marcus Sweeney (right) of Hershey during District 3 Class 5A boys basketball semifinal action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Linden Hall's Anastasia Astapenka (23) drives to the hoop as Lancaster Catholic's Mary Bolesky (20) defends during second-half action of a girls basketball game at Linden Hall School in Lititz on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Columbia's Morgan Bigler (32) puts up a shot against Lancaster Catholic during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis moves ahead of New Covenant Christian’s Juan Torres during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
After a hard-fought season, three Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball teams, plus two other Lancaster County programs, will be taking part in the finals of the District 3 Championships at GIANT Center in Hershey today.
The action gets going with the Class 2A Girls title game between Columbia and Linden Hall in a rematch from 2021 where the Lions topped the Crimson Tide 54-33. Lancaster Country Day will follow immediately afterward in the Class 1A Boys Championship against Linville Hill Christian. Undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg will wrap up the day's events against Shippensburg in the Class 5A boys finals.
LNP sports reporters Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross, as well as staff photographer Chris Knight, will all be on site in Hershey with live updates. Follow along with their coverage below. Tipoff times for the later games are subject to be delayed.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Shippensburg, District 3 Class 5A Boys Championship, 7:45 p.m. (coverage from Mike Gross)
Linden Hall's Jenadia Jordan (4) with the behind the head pass against Columbia during first-half action of the District 3 Class 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Linden Hall's Anastasia Astapenka (23) reacts after the Lions beat Columbia 39-30 to win the District 3 Class 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Columbia's Brooke Droege (31) drives to the basket against Linden Hall during second half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linden Hall's Jenadia Jordan (4) goes to the hoop against Columbia during first half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linden Hall's Anatstasia Astapenka (23) launches an inbound pass down court to a teammate against Columbia during first half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linden Hall's Anatstasia Astapenka (23) takes a shot as Columbia's Brooke Droege (31) defends during first half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Columbia's Brooke Droege (31) goes to the hoop against Linden Hall during second half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Columbia's Brooke Droege (31) puts up a shot against Linden Hall during second half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Columbia's Morgan Bigler (32) strips the ball from Linden Hall's Luna Kirby (11) during first half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Columbia's Brie Droege (34) steals the ball from Linden Hall's Anastasia Astapenka (23) during first half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Columbia's Brooke Droege (31) battles Linden Hall's Jenadia Jordan (4) for a loose ball during first half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linden Hall's Luna Kirby (11) looses the handle on the ball as Columbia's MacKenzie Burke (12) defends during first half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linden Hall's Nadja Velisavljev (5) looks to shoot as she is surrounded by Columbia defenders during first half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Columbia's Morgan Bigler (32) blocks a shot by Linden Hall's Mely Figueroa (2) during first half action of the District 3 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill's Stephen Smucker (32) puts up a shot as Lancaster Country Day's Mick cook (40) defends during second half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill's Matthew Lapp (14) brings the trophy past the student section after beating Lancaster Country Day 51-42 to win the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill's Daniel King (0) and the rest of the team celebrate after beating Lancaster Country Day 51-42 to win the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lancaster Country Day's Christopher Hedbavny (22) takes a shot as Linville Hill's Daniel King (0) defends during first half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill's Matthew Lapp (14) and Lancaster Country Day's Grant Landis (14) chase down a loose ball during second half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill's Daniel King (0) blocks a shot by Lancaster Country Day's Grant Landis (14) during second half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill's Daniel King (0) and the rest of the team celebrate with the trophy after beating Lancaster Country Day 51-42 to win the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lancaster Country Day's Christopher Hedbavny (22) knocks the ball away from Linville Hill's Daniel King (0) during first half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill head coach Mike Schatzmann, hugs Tim Fisher (25) after hanging a gold medal around his neck. The Warriors beat Lancaster Country Day 51-42 to win the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill's bench goes crazy in the final second of the game against Lancaster Country Day during second half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill's Benson Smoker (34) makes a shot in front of Lancaster Country Day's Mick Cooke (40) during second half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lancaster Country Day's Mick Cook (40) grabs a loose ball iagainst Linville Hill during second half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill's Daniel King (0) takes a shot as Lancaster Country Day's Jake Kumah (12) defends during second half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Linville Hill's Jesse Landis (45) blocks a shot by Lancaster Country Day's Grant Landis (14) during first half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lancaster Country Day's Grant Landis (14) goes to the hoop against Linville Hill during first half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lancaster Country Day's Grant Landis (14) takes a shot as Linville Hill's Jesse Landis (45) and Daniel King (0) defend during first half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lancaster Country Day's Christopher Hedbavny (22) takes a shot against Linville Hill during first half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lancaster Country Day's Christian Hoin (22) goes to the hoop against Linville Hill during first half action of the District 3 1A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Our 2021-2022 District III M&T Bank Class 1A Boys Basketball champions: The Linville Hill Christian School Warriors! pic.twitter.com/xsKsvymJnx