A trio of Lancaster County squads came away with District 3 basketball gold on Thursday at Hershey's GIANT Center. Two days later, four more will get the chance to join them.

The Mount Calvary Christian girls, one of the lowest seeds to make the finals of their respective class in District 3 this season, will tip things off at 11 a.m. against the top-seeded Christian School of York in the Class 1A championship. The Lancaster Mennonite boys also have a #1 seed immediately afterward; they'll attempt to win their second straight Class 2A district title against Antietam.

Later in the afternoon, Columbia, last year's Class 3A boys runner-up in District 3, will try for its first district title in 28 years against York Catholic. Warwick will be in the closing contest of the day vs. Class 6A boys juggernaut Reading.

LNP sports reporters Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross, as well as staff photographer Chris Knight, will all be on site in Hershey with live updates. Follow along with their coverage below.

Tipoff times for the later games are subject to be delayed.

Mount Calvary Christian vs. Christian School of York, Class 1A Girls Championship, 11 a.m.

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Antietam, Class 2A Boys Championship, 12:45 p.m.

Columbia vs. York Catholic, Class 3A Boys Championship, 4:15 p.m.

Warwick vs. Reading, Class 6A Boys Championship, 7:45 p.m.

Photos from Chris Knight