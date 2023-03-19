We’re down to the final week of high school boys basketball for the 2022-23 season. Two Lancaster County teams are still standing: Linville Hill Christian and Lancaster Mennonite.

Both are set for semifinal action over the next two days.

Back-to-back District Three Class 1A champion Linville Hill, based in Paradise, will square off with back-to-back District Five champion Berlin Brothersvalley at Chambersburg High School at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Back-to-back-to-back District 3-2A champion Lancaster Mennonite will face District Two champion Holy Cross at Martz Hall in Pottsville at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. By the way, Tuesday will mark 20 years to the date since Lancaster Catholic won a state championship, completing its historic undefeated run. The Crusaders are the last boys hoops program from Lancaster County to win a state crown. That could change this week. Here’s a look at both matchups…

Class 1A: 3-1 Linville Hill (25-0) vs. 5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley (25-2), at Chambersburg, Monday, 7 p.m.

Berlin is led by 6-foot junior guard Craig Jarvis, who surpassed 1,000 career points when he pumped in 24 points in Friday’s state quarterfinal romp over District One runner-up Phil-Mont Christian. Berlin coach Tanner Prosser was recently quoted saying the following about Jarvis in Somerset’s Daily American: “He's one of the best shooters I've ever coached, if not the best. He's a knockdown (three-point) kid. Not only does he have that, but he's developed the rest of his game. He defends. He can get the ball to the basket. He's just become a great all-around player.”

Coached by Pequea Valley alum and former longtime PV skipper Mike Schatzmann, Linville is led by 6-5 senior guard/forward Daniel King, who can put the ball on the floor and scores most of his points on driving layups or cleaning up around the basket. Six-foot senior captain Matthew Lapp is a talented guard as well who does a lot of dirty work, getting most of his points around the basket but can shoot from deep. Senior guards Reagan Smoker and captain Tim Fisher are perimeter shooters. The fifth starter spot has rotated between 6-2 sophomore guard Giovanni Sejuste and 6-1 sophomore guard Stephen Smucker - Smucker had 16 points and Sejuste had eight rebounds off the bench in Friday’s quarterfinal win.

Trivia: In its sixth year as a program, Linville is making its first appearance in a state semifinal a year after reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time in 2022. … Berlin is making its second trip in three years to the state semifinals. It first reached the state semis in 2021, when the Mountaineers advances to the state 1A final, where they fell in overtime to Nativity BVM.

PIAA Class 1A boys bracket

Class 2A: 3-1 Lancaster Mennonite (19-8) vs. 2-1 Holy Cross (21-5), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.

Senior guard Camden Hurst (22.4 points per game) and senior center David Weaver (11.2 ppg) pace the Blazers, who also have an inside-outside threat in senior guard Savier Sumrall (12.9 ppg, 54 3-pointers) and get consistent production from junior guard Myles Halvorson (10.1 ppg, 20 3-pointers) and freshman guard Chase Hurst (6.9 ppg). By the way, Camden Hurst enters this game tied for the program lead in career points (1,398).

The following stats on Holy Cross players come from Times-Tribune sports writer Joby Fawcett: Gabe Gonzales (6-2, Sr., F, 13.2 ppg.), Hayden Hosie (6-0, Sr., G, 11.6), Logan Tierney (6-0, Sr., F, 8.8), and Michael Hughes (5-9, So., G, 7.5).

Trivia: Lancaster Mennonite is making its third trip to the state semis. The first came in 2002. The last came in 2018, a heartbreaking defeat when Richland drilled a near half-court game-winning heave at the buzzer. A win Tuesday would advance the Blazers to a state final for the first time. … Holy Cross is in a state semifinal for the fourth time in 12 years. The Crusaders reached the state final in 2013.

PIAA Class 2A boys bracket