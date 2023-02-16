First there was no team. Then there were no wins. Linville Hill Christian doesn’t have the typical pedigree of a District Three basketball frontrunner. The Warriors have seemingly blossomed from nowhere.

The seniors on this season’s team lived through a difficult recent past. Elena Esh was a freshman when Linville didn’t have enough girls to even compete. She was a sophomore when her team lost every game.

To reach this level, with Linville finishing the regular season at 16-1 and ranked first in Class 1A, feels miraculous.

“The hard parts pushed us,” said Esh, whose team will play Mount Calvary Christian for the Christian Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship in an 8:15 tip Friday night at Lancaster Bible College’s Horst Athletic Center.

“That was definitely a humbling experience overall,” I think that really shaped who we are now. How we connect with each other. Knowing how hard we worked to get to this point.”

Many factors fell into place for Linville’s turnaround to happen so quickly. The upperclassmen didn’t quit. Some younger players arrived. The man they call Coach T took over.

Tim Stefanosky, a Lancaster Mennonite grad, was named head coach prior to last season. It was the 24-year-old’s first varsity job.

Stefanosky recognized one thing right away: the cupboard at Linville wasn’t bare.

“He came in and saw the potential in us,” Esh said. “He worked with us on our weaknesses and individually with us to get better.”

Desi Smucker, Linville’s leading scorer at 11 points per game, and Abrielle Fisher are sophomore starters. They joined the team after Coach T was hired. Freshman Courtney Good became an instant contributor this season.

Through Stefanosky’s first season, every victory felt like an achievement.

“We moved forward,” he said. “It was a weight off of my shoulders when we won our first game last year. It was, ‘OK, we improved.’ We improved from no wins to one win. From that we just learned together.”

Smucker said she was a little nervous during eighth grade when it seemed like the program was in peril. Basketball is an important part of her life and she wanted to keep playing.

Esh and her fellow seniors helped keep the team afloat until the younger players made it. Eight of the 13 players on the roster are sophomores and freshmen.

“We went into this year thinking we would be good,” Smucker said. “We’d probably win more games than last year. But we did not think we would be 16-1. That’s not at all what we expected.”

Linville closed out its regular season by winning 13 in a row after a Dec. 12 loss to Lancaster Country Day, the top team in Class 2A. The Warriors notched wins over Lancaster Mennonite and Kennard-Dale in nonleague play. And this week, they added a pair of CCAC playoff wins over Lititz Christian and High Point Baptist.

On Wednesday, the Warriors will host the winner of Monday’s Harrisburg Academy vs. Dayspring Christian first-rounder in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal tipoff.

Many of Linville’s girls were at Giant Center when the boys team won the district championship last year. That showed them what was possible for their small school.

Stefanosky said his players have put in the work required to change their fortunes.

“This summer, we were in the gym by April and we didn’t miss a single week,” he said. “We were getting shots up. It’s nothing complicated. We don’t run a ton of stuff. We keep it simple. We just work hard every single day.”

The high school at Linville has only existed for seven years. Games are still played in the elementary school gym in Paradise. The Warriors are essentially building their success from scratch.

“It’s just so much better,” Smucker said. “I would rather have it this way than go to another team where you’re not playing much or they’re already a good team.”

Esh remembers the disappointment that came with having her freshman season disappear. She has played a part in keeping Linville girls hoops alive.

“I’m just grateful that we’re here,” Esh said. “It’s exciting knowing that we didn’t start strong and we grew through that. It’s really rewarding.”

It can be a long trip from the bottom to the top. Linville Christian traveled it in two years.