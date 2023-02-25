A defensive slog for most of the way, Lancaster Country Day and Linville Hill Christian were tied with about six minutes left Saturday night.

Linville senior guard/forward Daniel King scored nine of the game’s next 11 points, all coming on driving layups, including a three-point play. The effort led to a 44-30 win for Linville in a District Three Class 1A boys basketball semifinal win over LCD inside a packed gymnasium at Lancaster County Christian School.

“Before the game starts I ask the team, ‘Who’s gonna wear the saddle tonight? Whose back are we going to ride tonight?’” Linville coach Mike Schatzmann said. “It seems the past few games it’s been Daniel. He wants that saddle on his back.”

Schatzmann picked up career win No. 200. In his second year at Linville, Schatzmann got most of his previous victories coaching at Pequea Valley, his alma mater.

“Every win means something to a coach,” Schatzmann said. “I wasn’t even counting them. … To me, a win is a win. I’m glad I’m at a program with kids who want to win.”

Linville, based in Paradise, won last season’s District 3-1A crown in the fifth year of the program’s existence. The top-seeded Warriors improved to 21-0 overall with Saturday’s win and will face the winner Greenwood in the district final at Hershey’s Giant Center, slated for a 12:45 p.m. tip-off Tuesday.

Greenwood edged La Academia in overtime in the other district semifinal, 51-50. LCD will host La Academia in a district consolation Tuesday night to decide seeding in the PIAA Class 1A tournament.

“It’s everything,” King said of the Linville win. “For a team that got there last year and then returning four starters that’s the expectation. That’s the goal. We did it.”

King (18 points, five rebounds) was the lone offensive bright spot in a game mostly void of it. Both teams were held to season-lows in point totals.

The fifth-seeded Cougars (15-9) jumped out to a 8-2 lead and held a 10-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Linville led 16-15 at intermission. The score was tied heading into the fourth.

“We like to run but we couldn’t tonight,” Schatzmann said. “We couldn’t get the ball out on the wing and take off. They (Lancaster Country Day) play awesome defense.”

The Cougars did a nice job of taking away baseline, clogging the middle and getting a hand in the face of Linville’s perimeter shooters - the Warriors hit just two of 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

Linville’s defense relied on its effective 1-3-1 zone that kept the Cougars from finding much rhythm.

Both teams shot 37% from the floor, while Linville held the edge in rebounding (24 to 18). But the Cougars committed 12 turnovers to the Warriors’ four.

LCD was paced by junior guard Jake Kumah (13 points).

Tied 30-30 with under seven minutes left, Linville scored the game’s last 14 points. With under 40 seconds to go, the Warriors’ student section chanted, “We smell chocolate.”

BOX SCORE