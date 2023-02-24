While there may be four quarters in a basketball game, it only took one to decide this one.

Linville Hill Christian was up 22 points on High Point Baptist at halftime after a dominant second quarter and went on for a 45-27 win in a District Three Class 1A girls basketball game Friday night.

The Warriors advance to Tuesday’s district final against Mount Calvary Christian, a 39-29 winner over Christian School of York on Friday, at the Giant Center at 11 a.m. Mount Calvary is the defending champion, and the game will be a rematch of this year’s CCAC title game.

Both teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter as Linville Hill (21-1) had a 5-0 lead with a little under three minutes left. High Point’s first field goal came with under a minute left in the opening quarter, but the Eagles (14-5) would finish strong, down 8-5 going into the second.

The aforementioned second quarter was all it took to decide this one. Linville Hill had a quarter for the ages, scoring more in the period (26 points) than it did in the other three quarters combined.

“Our first half was great. I put a lot of pressure on our team to perform in the first half of games and they came through tonight,” Warriors head coach Tim Stefanosky said.

Desi Smucker was a big contributor to the Warriors’ success in the second quarter, scoring 13 points.

“She’s our go-to player on offense and she had a great second quarter,” Stefanosky said.

After a first half that could not have gone much worse for High Point, the third quarter was much better. The second half started with a couple Linville Hill turnovers, but the Eagles couldn’t convert them into points.

While the defense for the Eagles may have been better, the offense was still sputtering as their first field goal came three minutes into the third quarter.

“Our shots were off all night,” High Point coach Cory Hansen said. “We never got going in this one.”

The Warriors offense was not much better, but they scored enough to hold off an Eagles comeback.

In the final quarter, Linville Hill started the first three-plus minutes with a 6-1 run. However, those six points would be the only Warriors points of the quarter.

Once again, High Point’s offense struggled as it took almost half of the fourth quarter to get its first shot to fall from the field. In a sloppy quarter, neither team had much going on offense with only 10 combined points scored.

With the game in hand, the Linville Hill bench, along with the fans, started chanting “we smell chocolate” in anticipation of their trip to Hershey on Tuesday for the district championship game against Mount Calvary.