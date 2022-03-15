POTTSVILLE - Down double-digits in the first half, Linville Hill Christian came back to take its first lead over St. John Neumann with 1 minute, 7 seconds remaining in the third quarter at Martz Hall in Pottsville on Tuesday night.

Later, down three points with 7:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. District Three champion LHC went scoreless in its next six trips down the floor. It allowed District Four champion SJN to pull away for a 60-50 victory in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament.

“I just can’t say how proud I am of our guys,” LHC coach Mike Schatzmann said. “They just give you their heart.”

Schatzmann is a Pequea Valley alum and former PV head coach. He’s in his second year on the sidelines at LHC, which is in its fifth year as a basketball program. LHC, based in Paradise, won its first district crown and appeared in a state quarterfinal for the first time.

“Tonight we went against a quick, athletic team that’s coached well,” Schatzmann said. “But they had some guys who were going to score. It’s hard to deny them the ball.”

Among them was SJN junior guard Davion Hill, a standout running back in the fall who is getting NCAA Division I recruiting interest in both football and basketball. Hill finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds, with all but two of his points coming on layups or free-throws.

SJN scored 10 points on the fastbreak, at least six points on putback rebounds, and won the rebound battle, 39-26.

SJN jumped out to an early 15-2 lead before the Warriors found their footing. The LHC defense started out in a 3-2 zone before SJN (25-3) knocked down a couple early 3-pointers. Schatzmann then switched to a man-to-man defense and told his guys to ‘pack the paint,’ code for protecting the rim, and take their chances on easing up on defending the perimeter.

The strategy worked. Over the final three quarters, SJN went 2-for-11 from beyond the arc, getting 30 of its 38 points on layups or free-throws.

LHC cut its deficit to 22-12 at the end of the first quarter and 32-26 by halftime.

“They were a lot better defensively than maybe we thought they were,” SJN veteran coach Jamie Spencer said. “They made it difficult. We are at our best when we are up and down. They did a nice job slowing down, controlling the tempo.”

The Warriors used a 11-2 run in the third quarter to take their only lead, 41-40. Eight of those 11 points came from senior sharpshooter Jesse Landis (22 points), who drilled two of his five 3-pointers in the spurt.

The Knights immediately answered on the other end with a trey, never again relinquishing the lead.

SJN advances to a state semifinal for the second time in program history, the last coming in 2014.

LHC finishes 22-4. The Warriors will return four starters next season.

“We’re young,” Schatzmann said. “Our defense gave us a chance to win every game. It’s going to be hard to lose Jesse. He’s a great shooter from the outside. We have to develop a shooter this summer.”