HERSHEY - After Linville Hill Christian won the program’s first District Three Class 1A boys basketball crown a year ago, coach Mike Schatzmann gave his gold medal to his oldest grandson, Hunter.

With Linville Hill back in the district final again Tuesday, Hunter had a request.

“He said to me before we came here tonight, ‘Pap pap, go get me another medal,’” Schatzmann said.

Schatzmann and the top-seeded Warriors came through in the form of a 69-51 District 3-1A championship win over Greenwood at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Linville, in its sixth year as a program, has now claimed back-to-back district crowns.

“We expected to do big things but our school had never done this before (last season),” Linville senior Daniel King said. “So we didn’t know what to imagine. It’s amazing.”

King, the Warriors’ leading-scorer, picked up two personal fouls early on in Tuesday’s matchup, which aided Greenwood in leading 16-13 at the end of a first quarter that featured seven lead changes.

A 14-4 run by unbeaten Linville (22-0) in the second quarter backended by a King jumper put the Warriors in front for good, 30-22. Linville later led 37-28 at intermission and 50-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

King, a 6-foot, 3-inch guard/forward, tallied a game-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists. He also had the task of defending Greenwood’s 6-foot-5 leading-scorer Tyler Sherman, son of Greenwood’s all-time leading-scorer Mark Sherman (2,396 career points).

But the Warriors defense kept a lid on Sherman (14 points) by using a 2-3 zone and then double-teaming Sherman whenever the ball went to him around the bucket. Though, it created opportunities on the outside for Wildcats’ senior guard Sam Myers (17 points).

Greenwood (22-2) had its win streak snapped at 14 games, while also suffering its largest margin of defeat. The Wildcats committed 11 turnovers, with seven of those created by Linville 6-0 senior guard Matthew Lapp (15 points).

“He’s a great defender,” Schatzmann said. “His hands are quick. And he has length. He has long arms. That’s why we put him at the top of the zone to try to get some of those quick steals when they try those lob passes over top.”

For a Class 1A game between a team from Amish country (Linville) and the only public school Class 1A team in District Three (Greenwood), the matchup was fast and physical. Schatzmann credited part of that for his squad playing summer ball against bigger schools from the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

“And we run drills everyday as far as speed and teaching the kids to push the ball, play fast, shoot fast, pass fast,” he said. “We do that everyday.”

Schatzmann, a Pequea Valley alum and former longtime PV coach, received another gold medal after the game. He immediately put it on the neck of three-year-old grandson Hunter, who was on the floor with the team. Schatzmann then picked up Hunter, placed the boy on his shoulders and walked toward the Linville student section, pumping his right first upward in celebration.