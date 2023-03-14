POTTSTOWN - Linville Hill Christian basketball coach Mike Schatzman admitted it - his team made it all the way to mid-March before it faced its first big test.

That test, inevitable this time of year, came Tuesday, and the Warriors stumbled around for a while before coming up with all the answers that counted most.

Linville held City School, the District 12 champion from Philadelphia, scoreless over the final four minutes of a 50-42 win in the second round of the Class A state tournament at Pottstown High School.

Linville is undefeated (24-0) and through to the state quarterfinals for the second straight year.

“It’s just remarkable, the way these kids play,’’ Schatzman said. “Their defense is relentless. They battle. You can’t ask kids to play any harder.’’

This one looked easy for a while. After the first possession of the night, Linville played a 2-3 zone defense almost exclusively until the final minutes. It slowed the Lions (23-4) to a standstill.

Linville led at halftime 33-20, behind sophomore Stephen Smucker’s 13 points. They started the second half on a 7-0 run, all by senior fulcrum Daniel King, and led 38-20.

Schatzman said his scouting led him to believe the Lions would full-court press, and wouldn’t make a bunch of three-pointers. To this point the press hadn’t come yet, but City School was getting nothing but threes on offense.

The Lions got four treys over their next six possessions plus, incredibly, their first two-point field goal of the game.

And, yes, the press now came.

“I thought they would (press more),’’ Schatzman said. “I was worried about it. As far as pressure, we never saw a team like these guys.’’

Suddenly Linville was kicking the ball around a bit, missing free throws, hanging on.

The Warriors went through a 12-possession stretch scoring just one point. A three by Albert Davis, City School’s 11th, tied it at 42 exactly halfway through the final quarter.

But the Lions didn’t score again.

Meanwhile, Linville got a layup by Matt Lapp off a baseline inbounds play Schatzman installed Monday. They got the ball in King’s secure hands, City School had to foul, and Linville fitfully (going 4-for-8 from the foul line down the stretch) closed out the game.

King led the Warriors with 19 points. Smucker finished with 13. It was a strange game in some ways the box score reflects. City School finished with 11 threes and two twos; Linville finished with 17 twos and one three.

Next up for the Warriors is the winner of Tuesday’s second-rounder between Northumberland Christian and Chester Charter in a quarterfinal Friday at a site and time to be determined.

“I don’t know much about them, but I know (whoever wins) will be tougher than this team,’’ Schatzman said. “We’ll watch film, make some adjustments, go back to the drawing board.’’