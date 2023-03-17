WEST GROVE — There were still 14 seconds left when Mike Schatzmann turned to the crowd and pumped his fist in celebration. Linville Hill Christian’s coach couldn’t wait. He was too excited. Too relieved.

These were 32 intense minutes. They were a test of will and a test of faith. There were moments when it looked like the Warriors might not find a way.

They couldn’t hold onto a 12-point lead. They played almost an entire quarter without one of their top players.

“It was looking real dicey,” Schatzmann said. “When they went up one, I was worried. Sure I was. I’m not gonna lie. On the other hand, I know what I’ve got. If the other team’s not bringing it, they’re in trouble.”

Linville Hill held off Chester Charter Academy 63-58 in the PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday night. The Warriors will face Berlin Brothersvalley Monday at a site and time to be determined.

Chester Charter (21-6) trailed the entire second half until Kevin Miller’s basket put the Sabers ahead 54-53 with 3:27 left. It was Miller’s 1,000th career point and it was a gut-check for the District Three champions.

What it came down to, as it often does for Linville, was two defensive stops. A steal by Matthew Lapp. A steal by Tim Fisher. The first produced Daniel King’s tying free throw. The second set up Lapp for a go-ahead basket with 46 seconds left.

When Schatzmann first took over as coach of this team three seasons ago, he was impressed with the players’ tenacity. That’s ultimately what saved them.

“These kids won’t quit.” Schatzmann said. “Their defense is just relentless. You can’t coach that. They listen to you. They buy into you. What does it take, Coach? We’ll do it.”

Lapp and Fisher are Linville’s captains. They are hard-nosed defenders who have a sixth sense for playing together. It wasn’t surprising to see those two deliver when it mattered most.

King spent six minutes of the third quarter on the bench with four fouls. The 6-5 forward tried to talk his way back onto the floor. He promised to play smart. He promised not to foul out.

Schatzmann didn’t cave. The coach knew he needed King for the final eight minutes. The Warriors’ 10-point lead was cut to one while King was sitting.

“We’ve got a good enough team that we can weather the storm,” Schatzmann said. “I had enough confidence in these guys. They made a run. We knew they were going to make a run.”

Once King returned to the lineup, Linville found its footing and found a way to escape.

Backup Giovanni Sejuste played crucial minutes for the Warriors. He had a pivotal blocked shot in the fourth quarter, grabbed eight rebounds and made the clinching free throws in the final seconds.

Four players scored in double figures for Linville. Stephen Smucker had 16 points, Lapp had 15, Fisher 14 and King 13.

Lapp and Fisher handled Chester Charter’s relentless pressure and limited their turnovers. In the days leading up to this matchup, the Warriors played five against six in practice to prepare for their opponent’s speed.

“It was a lot of reps,” Fisher said. “It’s staying confident with the ball and in your passes. It’s trusting your teammates, that they’ll be there for you.”

Linville (24-0), which lost in this round last season, stayed undefeated. This is the school’s first trip to the semifinals. It was a landmark victory for the coach and the program.

“Doing something we’ve never done before,” Lapp said. “Going farther than we did last year. That’s just incredible.”

Linville’s players returned to the court after briefly exiting into the hallway. They took a curtain call and saluted the fans who made the trip to support them. That brought another loud cheer.

“I don’t think I’ve quite processed it yet,” King said. “You can’t imagine a better year so far.”

It has been a memorable ride for the Warriors. They were thrilled to keep it going.