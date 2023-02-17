Linville Hill and Mount Calvary got a taste of what it’s like to play on the big stage on Friday night, as fans filled Lancaster Bible College’s Horst Athletic Center to watch the two go head-to-head for the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference boys basketball crown.

“We talked about the atmosphere heading into this game,” Linville Hill coach Mike Schatzmann said. “It was kind of like the movie ‘The Hoosiers’ — I told our guys that this gym had the same dimensions as ours.”

And in the end, Linville Hill had its way with Mount Calvary from the jump, all the way to a 54-37 victory.

The game seemed to get to its tipping point after just the first quarter. The Warriors jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead, delivering an early punch to Mount Calvary.

“We came in with the mentality that this was unfinished business,” Schatzmann said. “We were here last year and lost to these guys.”

But this time around, the Chargers had only five points at about the two minute mark of the first quarter, three of those coming from the free-throw line. Beyond that, a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Trey Robinson hung on the rim for what seemed like an eternity before it eventually fell through.

However, the Warriors doubled their opponents’ score on a buzzer-beating shot to end the first quarter.

Mount Calvary played better defense in the second quarter. The only problem? Its offense still couldn’t get anything going, and the Chargers had plenty of missed opportunities in the paint. On the other hand, Linville Hill had similar woes, as neither team was able to hit a field goal in the first three minutes of the second quarter.

But at about the four-minute mark of the second quarter, Linville Hill’s Daniel King held the ball near the scorers table to slow the pace. He then drove to the paint and got an easy layup to fall. That one play launched an offensive run to end the first half, and the Warriors took a 34-18 lead into the locker room.

Schatzmann said his team knew how dangerous Mount Calvary’s shooters could be, and the Warriors’ philosophy on defense was to take away the Chargers’ opportunities to shoot the three.

Linville Hill’s zone defense gave Mount Calvary fits the entire first half, and that would continue in the second half. After a slow start in the third quarter, though, both offenses picked up the pace halfway through the period.

But just when it seemed like Mount Calvary had a chance at clawing back, Linville Hill had an answer. Tim Fisher and Reagan Smoker each hit a trey to get the Warriors’ offense going.

By the fourth quarter, they defenses dictated play. With a tall task ahead of it — down 20 — Mount Calvary allowed Linville Hill just four points in the period. However, it didn’t matter as the Warriors used their big lead and staunch defense to hold on for the win.

“It’s unbelievable the heart these kids have. Some of our players hadn’t picked up a basketball until ninth grade, and now they are on a championship winning team,” Schatzmann said. “Most importantly, I just want to thank the fans for their support of the team all season long.”

Fisher and Stephen Smucker topped the Warriors with 13 points each. King added 10 for Linville Hill.

As for Mount Calvary, Braden Esbenshade and Avery Kopcha led the way in scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively.