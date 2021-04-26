Talk about ending your prep basketball career in style.

Linden Hall senior Mercy Ademusayo, who helped the Lions win their third District 3 Class 2A championship in a row this past winter, and ticketed to play for Northwestern University in the Big Ten Conference later this fall, has been named the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 2A Player of the Year.

It’s been quite a ride for the Nigerian-born Ademusayo, a 6-foot-5 paint enforcer, shot blocker and glass crasher, who was a key cog in all three of Linden Hall’s district-championship conquests.

NO MERCY: LINDEN HALL'S ADEMUSAYO USES 6-5 FRAME TO DOMINATE IN THE PAINT FOR LIONS

This past season, Ademusayo averaged 14.5 points and 16.6 rebounds a game, as the Lions were set to play in the PIAA playoffs before they had to forfeit their state opener because of coronavirus protocols.

Ademusayo also earned first-team all-state honors, and she was joined by five other Lancaster County players on those lists:

Lancaster Mennonite senior Mariah Wilson was named first-team in Class 3A; Manheim Central sophomore Maddie Knier was named third-team in Class 5A; Columbia freshman Brie Droege and Lancaster Country Day sophomore Genesis Meadows were named third-team in Class 2A; and Veritas Academy senior Serena Hartzler was named third-team in Class 1A.

Ademusayo and Wilson were repeat selections, as girls basketball reporters from around the state nominated players and then voted for the teams.

Wilson, a Towson University recruit and McDonald’s All-American nominee, won her second straight L-L League scoring title, averaging 23.6 points with 25 3-pointers. The Section 5 MVP finished her prep career with 1,830 points, good for first in program history and No. 11 all-time in the league record book.

Knier was second in the league in scoring behind Wilson, popping in 21.2 points with nine 3-pointers. She’ll begin her junior season in December with 864 career points.

Droege had a breakout ninth-grade season, averaging 18.6 points while helping Columbia reach the District 3 Class 2A championship game.

Meadows, who helped Country Day win the District 3 Class 1A title in 2020, had no sophomore slump; the point guard averaged 18.7 points with 30 3-pointers while steering the Cougars to the district 2A semifinals. She’ll begin her junior year with 584 career points.

Hartzler wrapped up her standout career at Veritas with 1,600-plus points, tops in program history. She spearheaded the Monarchs’ charge to the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference and District 3 Class 1A championship games.

The 2020-2021 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State girls basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average ...

CLASS 6A

First Team

Talya Brugler, Nazareth, 6-1, Sr., 15.3

Lizzy Groetsch, North Allegheny, 5-11, Sr., 16.2

Julie Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 5-10, Sr., 15.9

Lucy Olsen, Spring-Ford, 5-9, Sr., 19.4

Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, Jr., 17.0

Olivia Westphal, Bethel Park, 5-9, Sr., 24.6

Second Team

Lindsay Berger, Parkland, 6-2, Sr., 14.8

Emily Chmiel, Central Bucks East, 6-0, Sr., 16.2

Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, Jr., 21.7

Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, 6-3, Jr., 18.0

Emily Strunk, Stroudsburg, 6-2, Sr., 20.9

Third Team

Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 5-11, Fr., 12.5

Anna McTamney, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-10, Sr., 13.1

Paige Morningstar, North Allegheny, 6-1, Sr., 11.0

Grace O'Neill, Archbishop Carroll, 5-7, Jr., 12.8

Emina Selimovic, McDowell, 6-0, Sr., 13.8

Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, So., 11.0

Makiah Shaw, Red Lion, 6-0, Sr., 16.0

Player of the Year — Lizzy Groetsch, North Allegheny

Coach of the Year — Spencer Stefko, North Allegheny

CLASS 5A

First Team

Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-7, Jr., 16.5

Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara, 6-2, Jr., 14.5

Talia Gilliard-Jackson, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, Sr., 14.7

Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-11, Jr., 17.2

Kennedie Montue, Plum, 5-11, Sr., 23.6

Sydni Scott, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-7, Jr., 12.0

Second Team

Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 6-0, Fr., 15.9

Courtney Dahlquist, Trinity (Washington), 6-1, Sr., 17.4

Grace Niekelski, Mount St. Joseph, 6-0, Sr., 17.0

Perri Page, Chartiers Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.2

Peyton Pinkney, Woodland Hills, 6-0, Sr., 15.0

Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-10, Jr., 14.7

Third Team

Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield (Delco), 5-7, Sr., 13.9

Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-0, So., 17.5

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-10, So., 21.2

Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg, 5-5, Jr., 24.5

Emma Theodorsson, Moon, 6-1, Jr., 18.0

Kourtney Wilson, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 14.8

Player of the Year — Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley

Coach of the Year — Chrissie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara

CLASS 4A

First Team

Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-0, Jr., 16.6

Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Sr., 17.4

Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 6-1, Sr., 16.5

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-9, Jr., 16.5

Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, Sr., 16.1

Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Sr., 16.5

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-3., So., 15.3

Second Team

Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-9, So., 19.8

Taja Colbert, Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg), 5-5, Sr., 20.9

Kaylie Griffin, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-8, Sr., 15.3

Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 16.5

Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Sr., 17.5

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-9, Jr., 17.9

Third Team

Carissa Dunham, Villa Maria (Erie), 5-7, Jr., 9.9

Jaida Parker, Tyrone, 5-9, Jr., 13.4

Emma Pavelek, Beaver, 5-8, Sr., 15.8

Ava Waid, Villa Maria (Erie), 5-6, Sr., 7.1

Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Sr., 15.5

Player of the Year — Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the Year — Mike McDonald, Archbishop Wood

CLASS 3A

First Team

Denae Carter, St. Basil, 6-0, Sr., 21.0

Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-1, Jr., 22.5

Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 20.9

Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-7, Sr., 14.6

Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Sr., 23.6

Second Team

Antonia Bates, Notre Dame (Green Pond), 6-0, Jr., 12.4

Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Sr., 18.7

Paige Julian, Mohawk, 5-8, Sr., 20.5

Ava Stevenson, Trinity (Camp Hill), 6-0, Sr., 15.5

Trinity Williams, Palisades, 6-1, Sr., 20.9

Third Team

Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, 5-3, Jr., 18.1

Ciani Montgomery, West Catholic, 5-6, Sr., 18.0

Aslyn Pry, Moniteau, 6-0, Sr., 19.6

Haily Sherman, Susquenita, 5-9, Sr., 18.4

Janai Smith, Imhotep, 5-9, Jr., 14.7

Jordyn Smith, Forest Hills, 5-9, Sr., 17.4

Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-11, So., 14.8

Lauren Trumpy, Trinity (Camp Hill), 6-5, Jr., 13.2

Player of the Year — Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic

Coach of the Year — Beulah Osueke, West Catholic

CLASS 2A

First Team

Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Sr., 14.5

Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Sr., 22.4

Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 5-11, So., 19.0

Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross, 5-10, Jr., 21.5

Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-3, Sr., 20.7

Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-10, So., 16.3

Second Team

Alexis Brooks, Westtown, 5-10, Sr., 10.8

Claudia Clark, Mahanoy Area, 57, Sr., 13.7

Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, So., 14.2

Maeve McErlene, Notre Dame du Namur, 5-10, Jr., 19.5

Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 5-6, Jr., 17.5

Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Sr., 16.5

Third Team

Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-7, Fr., 18.6

Maizee Fry, United, 6-0, Sr., 17.5

Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-5, So., 18.7

Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston, 5-10, So., 18.8

Kassidy Smith, Penns Manor, 5-8, Sr., 15.8

Alicia Young, Sto-Rox, 5-11, Jr., 19.9

Player of the Year — Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall

Coach of the Year — Lisa Varano, Mount Carmel

CLASS 1A

First Team

Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, Jr., 16.3

Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Sr., 18.0

Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-8, Jr., 20.0

Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Sr., 16.6

Kaliyah Myricks, George School, 6-2, Sr., 20.8

Andjela Pavicevik, Harrisburg Christian, 25.0

Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Sr., 19.6

Second Team

Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Sr., 17.7

Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 15.9

Samantha Heenan, Pottsville Nativity BVM, 5-8, Sr., 17.7

Leah Homan, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-11, Jr., 17.7

Merit Innocent, Harrisburg Christian, 6-2, So., 18.0

Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Sr., 11.5

Third Team

Bree Garzel, Port Allegany, 5-8, Sr., 22.2

Serena Hartzler, Veritas Academy, 5-7, Sr., 17.4

Katie McGrath, Jenkintown, 5-7, Jr., 14.1

Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-0, So., 20.5

Rylee Snyder, Shanksville Stonycreek, 6-0, Jr., 17.6

Player of the Year — Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle

Coach of the Year — Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle

