HERSHEY — Four of a kind it is for Linden Hall.

Jenadia Jordan scored a game-high 15 points, including a pair of must-have fourth-quarter buckets, and the Lions pocketed their fourth District 3 Class 2A championship in a row Thursday compliments of a hard-fought 39-30 win over Columbia in the Giant Center.

It was a brunch battle; the game tipped off at 11 a.m. Thursday. It was also a finale rematch. Linden Hall also topped the Crimson Tide in last year’s title game, and the Lions beat Steel-High and York Catholic the previous two years, giving Linden Hall four straight gold trophies.

“Honestly,” Jordan said, “this is a huge achievement. This is stuff people can only dream about.”

Linden Hall’s senior class, including Jordan, never lost a district playoff game.

“This feels so, so good,” said Lions’ point guard Luna Kirby, another one of those seniors. “It’s crazy … all four years, it’s been so good. It’s great to be on the big stage and to experience this.”

The second-seeded Lions, who are set to join the Lancaster-Lebanon League as associate members in the fall, were appearing in their fifth D3 championship game in a row, and they capped their fourth straight title in fine fashion, taking Columbia’s mid-game uppercut before putting the Tide away with a flurry of clutch buckets.

Jordan, who pulled down 12 rebounds, had two back-breaking hoops in the fourth; her runner in the lane gave Linden Hall a 30-25 lead, and her coast-to-coast bank shot put the Lions up 32-25.

Anastasia Astapenka — who had nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds — helped Linden Hall ice it. Her conventional three-point play made it 35-25, and her baseline bucket slammed the door for the final margin in the closing seconds, as the Lions’ invaluable postseason experience paid off in crunch time.

Linden Hall (14-5) had a superb start Thursday. The Lions zoomed to a 14-0 lead — Jordan had eight points during that spurt — and Columbia, the L-L League Section 5 champ and league semifinalist, didn’t get on the board until there were 7.3 seconds to go in the first quarter as the Tide couldn’t solve Linden Hall’s aggressive, pack-it-in, triangle-and-two defense.

But top-seeded Columbia (24-2) finally warmed to the task in the second quarter, when Brie Droege had a pair of jumpers and a transition layup, as the Tide cut Linden Hall’s lead to 15-13 at the break, holding the Lions to two second-quarter points.

In the third, Columbia — which was denied its fifth district title — capped its comeback when Brooke Droege drilled a wing 3-pointer to give the Tide its first lead, 18-16, with 5:59 to go in the quarter. Droege, who scored a team-high 12 points, added a steal and layup, giving Columbia a 20-16 lead and closing out a 20-2 blitz.

“Big games are all about runs,” Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair said. “We knew it was never going to be 14-0 the whole game. We knew they’d come back. But we’re a senior-focused team, and we’ve played a really tough schedule and we’ve been in five straight district finals, so I knew we’d adjust and remain calm.”

Bair’s team answered the bell.

Kirby helped Linden Hall get the lead back for good. She hit a pair of foul shots to put the Lions up 21-20, and Jordan and Kirby drilled clutch 3-pointers, Kirby’s trey giving the Lions a 28-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“We had a really good start, but we slowed down there a little in the middle of the game,” Jordan said. “But we were able to come back and make our final push.”

Sure did.

“In the locker room at halftime, we noticed that our energy was lacking a little bit,” Kirby said. “Coach told us to get our energy back up, and once we got that energy back, we were able to jump on them again.”

And raise a D3-2A gold trophy for the fourth year in a row.

Up next, Linden Hall gets the District 12 third-seed and Columbia gets the District 12 champ in first-round state-playoff games on Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

