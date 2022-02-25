Recent history bears repeating for the Linden Hall girls basketball team, at least when it comes to the District Three playoffs.

The Lions turned a little bit of breathing room at intermission into a second-half stampede Friday night at Warwick High School, sidestepping Lancaster Country Day 49-19 to advance to the District Three Class 2A championship for the fifth year in a row.

It was the second straight year that Linden Hall, the three-time defending district champs, dispatched Country Day en route to the finals.

The Lions will meet top-seeded Columbia — a 68-21 winner over Millersburg — in a rematch of last year’s championship game slated for Thursday, March 3 at 11 a.m. at the Giant Center.

Making the return trip was easier said than done for No. 2 Linden Hall (12-5), which found itself leading by a single point with five minutes left to play in the opening half.

The No. 3 Cougars (18-5) employed a 2-3 zone that effectively bottled-up Lions senior center Anastasiya Astapenka prior to the half.

“I thought we did a good job of closing out on their shooters and doubling down on (Astapenka),” Country Day head coach Devonne Pinkard said. “We did a really good job of that. Not to the point where we shut her down or anything but we altered some shots and we secured some rebounds.”

Genesis Meadows splashed a 3-pointer to close the first quarter, and Piper Graham’s jumper narrowed the Cougars’ deficit to just 11-10 three minutes into the second.

But Jenadia Jordan answered with a 3-pointer for Linden Hall, igniting a 7-0 run for an 18-10 Lions lead at the half.

Jordan finished with a game-high 16 points and combined with Astapenka to out-rebound Country Day 11-2 in the third quarter.

“It’s certainly one of those things where if nothing is going well but you’re rebounding ...” began Linden Hall head coach Ellen Bair. “It’s definitely something we drill in practice every day. Both of them are super aggressive on the boards, both ends, and I think we’ve built it into our program.”

Offensive boards helped fuel the Lions’ 17-0 game-clinching run spanning the third and fourth quarters, extending a 22-14 lead into a 39-14 advantage with six minutes to play.

“We finally began to put some of the pieces together,” Bair said. “Definitely more of a rhythm on offense. Just executed in the half court and made some good plays.”

Astapenka finished with 13 points and Nadja Velisavljev added 10 points for the Lions. Meadows tallied 10 points for the Cougars, with seniors Graham and Kiana Wakefield contributing five and four points, respectively.

Columbia 68, Millersburg 21: The host Crimson Tide (24-1) jumped out to a 33-12 half-time cushion, and coasted past Millersburg to advance to Thursday’s championship game opposite Linden Hall. Brie Droege (22 points), Brooke Droege (17 points), MacKenzie Burke (17 points, three 3-pointers) and Morgan Bigler (10 points) paced top-seeded Columbia, which fell to the Lions in last year’s D3-2A title game. The Tide will be making its third district final appearance since 2017.