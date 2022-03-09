Could the number three prove magical for Linden Hall?

After the past two years of having postseason runs halted due to COVID-19-related issues, if the Lions' 65-31 opening-round win over Belmont Charter in the PIAA Class 2A state playoffs is an indicator, this is a team that could be headed for a deep run in 2022.

Linden Hall entered the game less than a week from earning its fourth consecutive District Three Class 2A crown, and although the Lions started sluggishly, the only points their stingy defense would allow in the first quarter came at the 5:58 mark on a basket by Shakinyah Davenport.

“It’s always tough in states. You have a limited amount of time to prep, and with teams from all over, it’s tough to get scores and stuff,” Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair said. “I think today was just a product of the quick turnaround from the district final. We also subbed a lot and had a lot of fun. It was one of those games where we wanted everyone to score, and that lends to some sloppiness, but I’m not mad at it.”

The Lions' defense was responsible for kick-starting the scoring barrage. Anastasiya Astapenka (16 points) scored two baskets off consecutive steals, including a beautiful reverse layup, putting her team up 5-2.

Linden Hall (15-5 overall) then scored the next 13 unanswered and held an 18-2 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Jenadia Jordan (16 points) nailed a long trey with 6:05 left in the second, and the Lions scored the next six points before Kaitlyn Kent, who led the Tigers with 14 points, hit a trey at the 4:40 mark to break the streak. Still, by the end of two quarters, Linden Hall had built what seemed like an insurmountable lead.

The Lions stopped pressing early in the game, and the Tigers, playing in front of fans for the first time ever, came out of the locker room at the half a different team.

The main reason for that is the play of Davenport, who scored six of her nine points in the quarter. Linden Hall scored 13 in the third, most from Astapenka and Jordan. But Belmont put up 12, and it was 47-21 in favor of the Lions.

Nadja Velisavljev (16 points) quelled that rally quickly in the fourth when she put on a shooting clinic for Linden Hall.

“I was trying the first three quarters to get other players to get more points up,” Velisavljev said. “But in the end, no one was guarding me. We had a lot of mistakes, but we were trying to send a message tonight.”

In a matter of just over three minutes, she hit four treys, and for icing on the cake, scored the final points in transition with a sweet layup.

“The reality is, I have six freshmen on this team, and this is our first year of fielding a varsity basketball team,” Belmont Charter coach Kevin Paige said. “The first quarter, you could tell we had the light in our eyes. We played really well in the second, third and fourth but couldn’t overcome that start. We played a helluva team, but I’m proud of my girls.”

Up next for Linden Hall is 24-4 Bishop McCort, the District Six runner-up. McCort, which beat Windber 63-32 in another first-round game on Tuesday, was a state finalist in 2017, and features three girls in Lexi Martin (15.5 points a game), Gianna Galluci (12.2) and Bria Bair (11.8 points, 12.7 rebounds) who can score.