It’s a whole new era for Linden Hall’s basketball team.

The all-girls school in Lititz on Wednesday night made it official, playing in its first head-to-head Section 4 game as a Lancaster-Lebanon League member. The Lions, a longtime independent and the four-time reigning District 3 Class 2A champions, are on board as associate members for the current two-year scheduling cycle.

Linden Hall’s league debut — while memorable for the history books — didn’t turn out so great on the scoreboard: Pequea Valley bolted to a 23-0 first-quarter lead, opened up a cozy 37-6 halftime cushion, and roared past the Lions 62-14 in Kinzers.

A quick caveat: Linden Hall, under first-year skipper Scott Barnhart, is in rebuilding mode. Barnhart has six kids on his roster, three of whom never played organized basketball before this season. And one of those players is out with an illness, so the shorthanded Lions hit the court at PV with five players in uniform.

Another quick caveat: The Braves improved to 3-0, and they’re one of the favorites to challenge for the Section 4 championship later this winter — after going to the league playoffs, district playoffs and state playoffs last winter. So the Lions, who dipped to 0-3 overall in the early going, were behind the 8-ball from the tip-off Wednesday.

“We know who we’re playing now, and we know we’re going to get them twice a year, and that’s a good thing,” Barnhart said. “And there’s some really good competition out there, so we’re trying to take it one game at a time. But it’s great being in the league. We’ll keep competing and we’ll keep doing what we need to do.”

With a roster of six, and with just one returning starter from last season back in the mix, senior guard Meli Figueroa. She scored 12 of Linden Hall’s 14 points against PV, which feasted on 40 turnovers and triggered the running-clock mercy rule in the second half. Laura Weinlader pulled down 15 rebounds for the Lions, but they simply had no answer for the fast-breaking Braves.

Janae Patterson popped in 15 points and Katie Stoltzfus chipped in with 10 points to pace PV’s balance attack against Linden Hall.

“We have a lot to improve. Boxing out. Jump-stops,” PV coach Jason McDonald said. “But they’re a group that likes to work hard and put in the time. It’s good to coach kids like that. Their goal when we asked them the first week of practice was leagues, districts, states. Their goal is to do all that. We can push this group. And they allow us to do it, so that’s going to make them even better. They just want to get better.”

Ditto for Barnhart — who cut his teeth coaching in Warwick’s program — and his new-look crew, who are hitting the re-set button after reaching five District 3 championship games in a row. The four starters Linden Hall lost from last season’s team were all all-star standouts, and that group never lost a district playoff game in four years.

“It’s a learning curve with a boarding school,” Barnhart said. “Having coached in the L-L League, you have things that are set. You don’t have that here. So we’re going to need some teaching points as we move along. We don’t have a true feeder program coming up through, and year to year we don’t know who will be coming up from a junior high program.

“We have some young girls who are playing, and they’ve been at some open gyms and that’s certainly promising. But that’s a few years down the road.”

Barnhart and his troops will spend this year getting used to their new surroundings as L-L League members, while taking some baby steps along the way.

